This Vanagon Westfalia Is Better Than New, Works Both Off-Grid and as a Stealth Camper

The Volkswagen Vanagon was imported into the U.S. until 1991. This 1990 example was among the latest to cross the Atlantic. It’s also one of the best looking we’ve ever seen and comes with features that make both stealth camping and off-grid camping possible.
The Westfalia pop-top tent is in good condition, allowing occupants to stand up inside the camper. It also extends the sleeping possibilities thanks to the bunk bed that can be deployed underneath. With everything packed, it’s hard to tell that this Vanagon is a camper van, so that it could be perfect for stealth camping. Raise the roof, and the Vanagon becomes a camping expert for the whole family.
This works well at camping sites where the Vanagon can be connected to electricity and plumbing. The Vanagon can also be used as an off-grid camper thanks to the 100-watt solar panel and the auxiliary battery. The usefulness has been vastly improved with an LPG tank to feed both the stove and the refrigerator.
The cabinets and the kitchen equipment are standard Westfalia, with the usual flat-folding rear bench, a foldaway table, and a kitchenette. The latter comes with everything expected, including a two-burner stove, a sink, and a three-way refrigerator. In the sleeping department, the two beds offer enough space for a family of four.
A quick look inside the camper will show you this was somebody’s darling, with everything looking as if the van just left the production line. That’s because it was recently refurbished. The engine bay is equally clean. The 2.1-liter Wasserboxer revs fine, sending power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transaxle. The seller reveals that the van has not passed the California smog test despite being well-maintained.
If you live outside the Golden State, this Vanagon Westfalia on auction at Bring a Trailer is worth considering. Don’t expect to get it cheap, though, as it already has an offer for $9,999 with three days remaining until the auction closes.
This works well at camping sites where the Vanagon can be connected to electricity and plumbing. The Vanagon can also be used as an off-grid camper thanks to the 100-watt solar panel and the auxiliary battery. The usefulness has been vastly improved with an LPG tank to feed both the stove and the refrigerator.
The cabinets and the kitchen equipment are standard Westfalia, with the usual flat-folding rear bench, a foldaway table, and a kitchenette. The latter comes with everything expected, including a two-burner stove, a sink, and a three-way refrigerator. In the sleeping department, the two beds offer enough space for a family of four.
A quick look inside the camper will show you this was somebody’s darling, with everything looking as if the van just left the production line. That’s because it was recently refurbished. The engine bay is equally clean. The 2.1-liter Wasserboxer revs fine, sending power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transaxle. The seller reveals that the van has not passed the California smog test despite being well-maintained.
If you live outside the Golden State, this Vanagon Westfalia on auction at Bring a Trailer is worth considering. Don’t expect to get it cheap, though, as it already has an offer for $9,999 with three days remaining until the auction closes.