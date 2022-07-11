Audi Breaks Ground on New Electric Vehicle Factory in China; Online in 2024

Audi and its parent company the Volkswagen Group continue with aggressive expansion plans in the world's largest EV car market by beginning construction of a manufacturing facility capable of producing 150,000 vehicles per year.
The factory will bolster the presence of the carmaker in China that already manufactures electric vehicles in the country; all crossovers. The joint venture between VW and FAW produces the e-tron and battery versions of the Q4 and the elongated Q2. The German automaker also produces the Q5 EV in partnership with SAIC Motor Corporation.
The facility will be dedicated to manufacturing three models on Audi's PPE (Premium Platform Electric) technology platform for the Chinese market; Audi's A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron variants. According to the Audi website, this will be the first automotive factory in China where only all-electric vehicles will roll off the line.
Audi has been manufacturing vehicles in China since 1988 in FAW (First Automobile Works)/Volkswagen plants. The German/Chinese company will benefit from the ideal infrastructure in Changchun as one of China's largest automotive regions and home to the FAW Group. Audi is investing over 2.6 billion Euros in the project and will be the first cooperation corporation with a majority interest held by Audi in China.
The 150-hectare site will include 20 buildings and house crews to cover the entire value chain for automotive manufacturing. Plans include a battery assembly facility, where Audi will manufacture the high-voltage batteries used in its China-specific PPE models.
Audi is drawing successful templates of other Audi sites and optimizing them for the local conditions.
“We are combining the best of two worlds. We are bringing together AUDI AG’s know-how from over a century of automotive history and the comprehensive expertise of our long-standing Chinese partner FAW in a new, ultramodern company with a production site,” Audi FAW NEV Company CEO Helmut Stettner stated.
