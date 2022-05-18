Volkswagen ID. BUZZ Will Start at €54,430.60 ($56,635) in Germany

Volkswagen has finally disclosed the official prices for the ID. BUZZ. The website configurator will go online on May 20 to allow customers to order the electric MPV in any Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles dealership in Germany. The lowest price is for the ID. BUZZ Cargo: it starts at €54,430.60 ($56,635 at the current exchange rate).
Thanks to the German government, a €7,500 ($7,804) environmental rebate supposedly reduces that value to €46,930 ($48,831). However, Volkswagen stated that the ID. BUZZ Cargo will cost €46,455.60 ($48,337) with the rebate. There’s probably something else to discount that we are not aware of.
If you want the ID. BUZZ Pro, it starts at €64,581.30 ($67,197). Volkswagen says that the environmental rebate reduces that price to €56,606.30 ($58,899). It also mentioned that German customers would be able to lease the electric MPV by paying €661 ($681) per month for the ID. Buzz Cargo and €693 ($721) monthly for the ID. Buzz Pro.
All vehicles come with LED headlights, a 10-inch infotainment screen, and the 77-kWh battery pack (with 82 kWh total capacity and 5 kWh of buffering). In the ID. BUZZ Cargo, Volkswagen estimates the range will be 425 kilometers under the WLTP cycle. The ID. BUZZ Pro with five seats will get a little lower range thanks to the higher mass: 423 km. Sadly, that does not mean that deliveries are close: Volkswagen said they would only begin this autumn.
That will give customers plenty of time to decide on the options the ID. BUZZ offers, especially when it comes to painting jobs. The standard (and no cost) configuration is “Mono-Silver Metallic.” There are other ten choices: solid white, four metallic options (yellow, blue, orange, and green), a black pearl-effect finish, and four two-tone options. When one of those is selected, the roof and the V-shaped hood are always white, which means you only get to choose the color of the lower part of the body, always with one of the metallic finishes.
If you want the ID. BUZZ Pro, it starts at €64,581.30 ($67,197). Volkswagen says that the environmental rebate reduces that price to €56,606.30 ($58,899). It also mentioned that German customers would be able to lease the electric MPV by paying €661 ($681) per month for the ID. Buzz Cargo and €693 ($721) monthly for the ID. Buzz Pro.
All vehicles come with LED headlights, a 10-inch infotainment screen, and the 77-kWh battery pack (with 82 kWh total capacity and 5 kWh of buffering). In the ID. BUZZ Cargo, Volkswagen estimates the range will be 425 kilometers under the WLTP cycle. The ID. BUZZ Pro with five seats will get a little lower range thanks to the higher mass: 423 km. Sadly, that does not mean that deliveries are close: Volkswagen said they would only begin this autumn.
That will give customers plenty of time to decide on the options the ID. BUZZ offers, especially when it comes to painting jobs. The standard (and no cost) configuration is “Mono-Silver Metallic.” There are other ten choices: solid white, four metallic options (yellow, blue, orange, and green), a black pearl-effect finish, and four two-tone options. When one of those is selected, the roof and the V-shaped hood are always white, which means you only get to choose the color of the lower part of the body, always with one of the metallic finishes.