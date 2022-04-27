Volkswagen Reveals ID. Buzz Pickup Truck Design Study

Volkswagen premiered the ID. Buzz Concept a whopping four years ago at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Fast forward to March 2022, and the series-production model was unveiled to much critical acclaim even though many details were left unanswered.
In the meantime, Volkswagen has published a design study based on the ID. Buzz, which imagines the all-electric van with a small bed in the rear. The zero-emission pickup truck is merely one of “a lot of unseen design drafts.”
On a related note, Volkswagen is currently exploring an electric pickup for the U.S. The Audi premium brand is reportedly exploring this concept as well, and more recently, Volkswagen admitted to developing an electric version of the all-new Amarok that’s due to arrive at dealers for MY2023.
Based on the Ford Ranger, the Amarok isn’t destined for the U.S. market. Considering that Volkswagen uses Ford’s body-on-frame architecture for this workhorse, the German truck will also employ Ford powerplants in the guise of a 2.3-liter turbo, a 2.0-liter diesel, and the 3.0-liter Power Stroke.
Turning our attention back to the ID. Buzz, there are four variants in the pipeline. In the European Union and the United Kingdom, the light commercial vehicle will be initially offered as a panel van and five-seat passenger van. Later on, a three-row model with six seats will be revealed.
Finally, the United States will receive the ID. Buzz with a longer wheelbase and seating for seven people for MY2024. The only specifications we have for the time being are 82 kWh and a net capacity of 77 kWh, 229 pound-feet (310 Nm) for the rear-mounted electric motor, and a top speed of 90 miles per hour (145 kilometers per hour). WLTP and EPA ratings aren't available, nor do we know how quickly it scoots to 60 miles per hour (97 kph).
