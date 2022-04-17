Hands on the Volkswagen ID. Buzz: This Is What the Press Photos Did Not Show

Now, since the Volkswagen ID. Buzz has been teased for so long, and previewed by many concepts along the way, the pictures I took of it were not going to break the internet.
It was clear that the vehicle had already been unveiled, and there were press images of it that showed its best look and its best angles. So, for this hands-on meetup, I decided to focus on something else.
As you will see in the photo gallery, I went ahead and took pictures of certain details that do not make it to the press shots, and they often get neglected from test drive photo galleries as well, because there may be nicer things to show. Since the presentation took place in a movie theater, focusing on the details was the best option at hand.
I admit I was curious about the front end, and how the entire nose of the vehicle fit together. You had a tough time figuring that out from the press images and spy shots of the ID. Buzz.
We like the fact that VW has shielded its more expensive sensors by placing them a bit further back, while the bumper camera sits in the best possible location except for inside the VW badge, but the latter might not have been feasible.
The Volkswagen badge on the front is not linked to the element between the headlights, as you might think it would, but it has a lower hinge mechanism and two upper metal clamps that keep it in place. To open it, you have to pull on the handle that's in the driver's footwell and that is usually for the hood.
The only reason why a normal user should care about this is the position of the windshield fluid refill neck, which is placed beneath the left headlight.
While we did not have any windshield fluid at hand to check, the refill position looks uncomfortable, and there is a risk of spilling some of the stuff behind the bumper and possibly on electrical components. Suddenly, BMW's idea with the iX's front logo is genius.
The Cargo version of the ID. Buzz has the same front end, and the same placement of the described ornaments. Moving on to the profile of the vehicle, you can see that there is a clear separation of the front fenders, the secondary elements of the lights, and the front doors.
While it may not be like an Apple product with as fewer visible elements as possible, it is the right way to go if you want to have the product easy to service or repair in the unfortunate event of an accident.
While the two vehicles that were exhibited had two-tone paint schemes, you can still order them in a single color if you like. Volkswagen currently offers a choice of 11 colors for the exterior.
Despite this, both exhibited vehicles had their mirror caps in gloss black, which matched up nicely with the side window trim, but not with much else. It would be interesting to see the mirror caps being painted or stickered in body color to see if it is better that way.
Toward the rear of the ID. Buzz, the passenger version has a single door that opens upward, while the cargo version has twin doors that open to the sides.
Their floors are also different, with carpet in the passenger variant, while the cargo model has a plastic element. We do like the special compartment for charging cables that were placed in the cargo version, that's ingenious. You can see it in the photo gallery.
If you open the trunk on the passenger-oriented model, you will notice a set of USB-C charging ports, along with space to place a mobile phone next to it.
Since this is a pre-production car, it may have more elements than the production one, so do not bet on those seven USB-C ports as being standard across the board.
This example also had unequal armrests for the sixth and seventh passengers, which did not have seats, but probably could have been installed as an option, as there was room for them. There were also speakers in the trunk area, which may turn into the third row of seats with minimal modifications.
Naturally, the VW Group has gone ahead and borrowed things from its parts department when assembling things, so you will have many components that look just like the ones on other Volkswagen vehicles. That's fine, though, as they have a nice perceived quality to them. Some elements are entirely dedicated to the ID. Buzz, and there are even a few Easter eggs.
One of the described Easter eggs in the ID. Buzz involves having the silhouette of the vehicle embossed on various surfaces, but also printed on the rear glass. We have also seen a smiley face as a screw cover for the front door cards. Fortunately, VW has not gone overboard with this.
A funny aspect is the fact that both front seats have two elbow rests, one on each side, and those on the door cards. The cup holder “island” can be eliminated or moved away from its position, but not too much, and it is rather tricky to position back where it sits without any practice or manual at hand. The cargo model does not get an armrest, except for the ones on the door cards.
Maybe those cup holders that slide out of the dashboard may have been more practical for the cargo model, as well as for the passenger one, but we have to experience the central one first before we jump to conclusions.
All the leather inside is vegan leather, so no animals were harmed to make the interior of the ID. Buzz, which is a nice touch. If you get one with ambient lighting, you have about 30 colors to choose from in the menu, but you will eventually settle for one and stick to it for the remainder of your ownership. Probably.
The practical aspects of the vehicle seem to be well thought about, and VW assures us that its height, of less than two meters, clears it for any underground parking garage or even standard-spec private garage in the World. If you built something special for your Miata, your new ID. Buzz will not fit, so be sure to measure your garage before ordering.
On the other hand, many other things are the same as on any other production Volkswagen, especially those in the ID. Range. The gauge cluster, window switches, steering wheel controls, headlight controls, windshield wiper controls, and multimedia unit are the same as the ones found on the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and so on. That's normal, and it was expected to be this way.
If you thought that the ID. Buzz is just a Multivan with a nicer exterior, you would be judging it too drastically. Having a few parts in common with one would be normal, as is the case here, so no harm, no foul.
