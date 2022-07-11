VW Amarok-Based SUV Might Not Happen at All, Gets Rendered Into Existence Anyway

It has not been long since Volkswagen delivered a 2023 Ford Ranger brother from another (German) mother, the second-generation Amarok. But the mid-size pickup truck has already turned into a preferred gossip subject.
After Ford flexed its Ranger muscles it was only logical for Volkswagen to follow suit, as these two major companies have become partners in terms of commercial vehicle exploits. And, after a rather lengthy teasing campaign, the inevitable happened and we officially met the Amarok cousin. One that is now complete with powertrains of up to 298 horsepower and is also larger and swankier than ever before.
Obviously, VW is trying to move into Mercedes-Benz territory and win over the pickup truck segment where the X-Class failed. So, with the all-new generation, posher ambitions, and tons of incoming accessories, it would only be logical to think that Volkswagen has its hands full and is not thinking about anything else.
Well, that is the duty of the rumor mill, and of course, the all-new Amarok triggered a lot of questions when it was officially presented. One of the biggest was related to the Ford Ranger pickup truck to Everest SUV transformation that occurs across certain markets, such as Australia. But the response is negative in terms of Everest getting a European cousin – and the Amarok-based SUV is a no-go, apparently (they say they do have a hardtop accessory, though).
Naturally, that has not stopped the intrepid automotive pixel masters from taking the tough SUV matters into their CGI brush-wielding hands. So, here is Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who is rekindling his passion for European digital builds, now complete with a truck flavor. Logically, the transformation of the Amarok into an SUV was not too hard to achieve.
After all, the CGI expert simply took the adventurous Ford Everest and slapped a bundle of Amarok details to make the morphing almost believable…
