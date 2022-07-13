SBK 22 Gets Its First Gameplay Footage Two Months Ahead of Release

After revealing the revival of the SBK series last month, Italian developer Milestone, the studio behind so many racing games such as MotoGP 22, Hot Wheels Unleashed, RIDE 4, and Monster Energy Supercross 5 – The Official Videogame, has finally taken the wraps off the first gameplay footage for SBK 22.
Ten years after the last release of an SBK game, the series returns with the Official 2022 World SBK Championship, featuring the Tissot Superpole session and many features that promise to make the upcoming title the most realistic SBK videogame experience ever.
With two months left until its release, the first gameplay trailer that shows footage from the game has just dropped and the reception is very much split among hardcore fans of the series who love the new, updated visuals, and non-believers who see SBK 22 as a reskinned version of MotoGP 22 (or even a DLC of the latter).
That said, if you haven’t been in the loop with the revival of the SBK series and the next installment, here is what you can expect from SBK 22 according to developer Milestone. First off, the game will feature 24 riders that players will be able to choose from, as well as 12 stages to beat.
The game will also include free practice mode, Tissot Superphones, and additional races meant to test players skills. SBK 22 is expected to offer a realistic racing experience, so when you hit the tracks with your favorite motorbike, you’ll have to manage fuel levels and pick the right tires to tackle the most challenging situations.
Moreover, developer Milestone announced that SBK 22 will allow players to race their friends in a Superpole or a simple race session in the new multiplayer mode. Also, leaderboards will be a thing too, so get ready to set your personal best in the time trials.
As mentioned in a previous statement, SBK 22 is scheduled to release on September 15 for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
