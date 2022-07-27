Volkswagen Announces UK Pricing for the ID. Buzz Cargo Electric Van

Over in the United Kingdom, the passenger-oriented Volkswagen ID. Buzz costs Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic money. The work-oriented variant, which goes by the name of ID. Buzz Cargo, is thankfully more affordable at £38,125 (make that $46,225) including three services and one MOT.
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK offers the ID. Buzz Cargo in two trims. The Commerce opens the list with a 77-kWh battery that promises up to 256 miles (412 kilometers) under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure. The ID. Buzz Cargo for the German market boasts up to 425 kilometers (264 miles) and a sticker price of €54,430.60 ($55,440).
Prospective customers in the United Kingdom are further treated to LED headlights, three front seats with heating for the driver, front and rear parking sensors, as well as the Ready 2 Discover infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen. Multiple USB-C ports also need to be mentioned, along with wireless App-Connect for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Stepping up to the Commerce Plus adds keyless entry, Park Assist Plus with memory function, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, leatherette on the steering wheel, a heated windshield, the Discover Pro infotainment system, and various driver-assist features. These include Emergency Assist, Lane Assist, Side Assist, and Travel Assist. In this configuration, the ID. Buzz Cargo will set you back £42,375 ($51,590) sans VAT and OTR. Pricing doesn’t include the plug-in vehicle grant either, and grant eligibility is currently pending for the ID. Buzz Cargo in this corner of the world.
Loaded with sustainable materials, the ID. Buzz Cargo is based on the MEB platform of the ID.3 hatchback, ID.4 crossover, and ID.5 coupe-styled crossover. Offered exclusively with rear-wheel drive, the panel van can be specified with two front seats instead of one. A fixed partition separates the driver's cab from the loading space, which accommodates two Euro pallets.
The overall volume of up to 3.9 cubic meters (137.7 cubic feet) is impressive in its own right, as is the 1,000-kilogram (2,204-pound) towing capacity. The partition can be fitted with a window and a through-loading if required. The all-new ID. Buzz Cargo comes with two sliding doors that make loading more convenient. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK intends to open the order books for the zero-emission, rear-driven panel van in August.
