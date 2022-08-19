Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Gets Virtual Custom Job, Now Looks Thrifty

These days, the entire muscle car planet revolves around the latest Dodge ideas. And that is valid both across the real world and the imaginative virtual realm.
Stellantis is turning a new chapter into its muscle car book with news that 2023 is the final model year (with seven new apparitions, at least) for the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger lineups. It also did not leave us hanging, as they quickly showcased a preview of the brand’s electrified future – the stunningly cool Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept.
That’s American electric muscle power at its finest-looking inflection point, according to many – simply because of its vintage-inspired yet thoroughly futuristic design. Alas, perfection may be a thing of the real world, as the realm of virtual automotive artists accepts no such thing. They do love to play with what the OEMs give them, on the other hand.
So, while the Charger Daytona SRT Concept is still fresh and tasty, the pixel master chefs have already started churning out lots of CGI recipes to make it better. Some decided to give it four doors, others a Hellcat V8 and wider fender flares, and a few even thought about going back to the roots or morphing it into a Magnum revival case. But how about the digital aftermarket world?
That niche is also represented by Nicolas Basilio, an Argentina-based virtual artist better known as nab.visualdesign on social media, who tries to mesmerize us with a bit of tuning personalization. So, the CGI expert proceeded to give the prototype a subtle redesign to make it a tad more aggressive with a different front fascia rake, wider hips, and a supposedly nicer set of deeper aftermarket wheels.
Then, the CGI expert also did not leave the CGI things like that. Instead, he gave a shout-out to a couple of outlets that could actually pull off such a custom stunt: Richard R. Rawlings and his Gas Monkey Garage, as well as Bisi Ezerioha’s Bisimoto Engineering. That is how you properly talk about high digital aspirations, right?
