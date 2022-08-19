2023 Dodge Durango Goes Under the CGI Knife With Hornet-Inspired Styling

It wasn’t long until someone decided to see what the 2023 Dodge Durango would look like with new front and rear fascias sourced from the latest high-rider in the company’s stable, the Hornet.
That someone was kdesignag, and their renderings, shared on Instagram a few hours ago, portray what can only be described as the facelifted iteration of the 2023 Dodge Durango.
Sporting softened up styling up front, the lowered face, hood, headlights, grille, and bumper came from the new Hornet. The Alfa Romeo Tonale-based crossover has also lent its taillight design. Elsewhere, the model remains unchanged, from the color, wheels, and beefed-up brakes to the Hellcat emblems bedecking the front fenders.
Originally in production for the 2021 model year only, the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has returned for 2023, sporting a host of visual updates that set it apart from the lesser variants, enhanced grip, and a few optional extras. To spot the icing on the cake, you will have to pop the hood open, as this is where the engine lies, and it is the famous Hellcat, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
With its forged-alloy pistons, forged-steel crankshaft, and powder-forged connecting rods, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine pumps out a mighty 710 horsepower (720 ps / 530 hp) and 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of torque.
The super SUV from Dodge can mix it with some real blue-blooded exotics in terms of straight-line performance, as the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration is a 3.5-second affair. The official spec sheet reveals a 180 mph (290 kph) top speed, and while that might not seem that impressive, there are few places on our planet where one can safely and legally hit such speeds. The quarter-mile is dealt with in 11.5 seconds without anyone messing around with the power unit.
