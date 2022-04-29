Sci-Fi Chevy Corvette “CF16” Is the Crazy Mashup Result of Mating a C6 With F1

People have been asking GM for decades to allow “America’s sports car” to become a true Ferrari rival. Chevrolet finally got the chance with the C8 iteration, but what might have happened if they went mid-engine a lot earlier… and wanted to enter the Formula One world with it?
Well, that is not an answer that can be given in the real world. Instead, the virtual realm can easily cater to all sorts of crazy ideas, including a science-fiction-style one, where the feisty 2005-2013 Chevy Corvette C6 mated with F1 technology. Yep, it sounds and looks just as twisted…
And the yellow and black mid-engine madness is all courtesy of Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, who is now ready to conclude his cool Americana-focused month of April series with a CGI bang.
So, after initially witnessing an impractical (JK) twin-turbo Jeep Wrangler, a Time Attack Shelby Daytona, a blown Dodge Charger Hellcat dragstrip Restomod, and a Formula Drift Pontiac Trans Am, we reckon the funky street-art Fox Body Mustang was just an exception from the motorsport-inspired norm.
This is because the pixel master has now used “maximum effort” to portray one of the wildest ideas we have ever seen roaming the virtual realm – at least as far as Chevy Corvette mutations are concerned. Of course, the CGI expert has decided this Corvette “CF16” (aka a scrambled C6 + F1) turned out to be his favorite project of the series.
And it is not hard to see why, as “this C6 Corvette is the craziest blend of American sports car, F1 and sci-fi. I am not sure how practical this beast is, but who cares? It looks so good!” Additionally, the author also explained that he was inspired by these otherworldly creations made by fellow digital content creator walter_kim_213.
So, just to show what he meant, we have also embedded second below the equally quirky Gundam F1 project the latter has been recently working on. It is truly another sight to behold…
And the yellow and black mid-engine madness is all courtesy of Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, who is now ready to conclude his cool Americana-focused month of April series with a CGI bang.
So, after initially witnessing an impractical (JK) twin-turbo Jeep Wrangler, a Time Attack Shelby Daytona, a blown Dodge Charger Hellcat dragstrip Restomod, and a Formula Drift Pontiac Trans Am, we reckon the funky street-art Fox Body Mustang was just an exception from the motorsport-inspired norm.
This is because the pixel master has now used “maximum effort” to portray one of the wildest ideas we have ever seen roaming the virtual realm – at least as far as Chevy Corvette mutations are concerned. Of course, the CGI expert has decided this Corvette “CF16” (aka a scrambled C6 + F1) turned out to be his favorite project of the series.
And it is not hard to see why, as “this C6 Corvette is the craziest blend of American sports car, F1 and sci-fi. I am not sure how practical this beast is, but who cares? It looks so good!” Additionally, the author also explained that he was inspired by these otherworldly creations made by fellow digital content creator walter_kim_213.
So, just to show what he meant, we have also embedded second below the equally quirky Gundam F1 project the latter has been recently working on. It is truly another sight to behold…