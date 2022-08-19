Toyota Sequoia "Shadow Line" Looks Way Tougher if Slammed on Massive Wheels

Just in case anyone needs a respite from the sudden barrage of Dodge-inspired creations, here is someone playing with a big, rough seven-seat off-road-focused SUV.
Sadly, this is all happening in the virtual realm – but, anyway, the imagined reality was also the one assaulting us with Dodge's ideas in the first place. So, if anyone needs a break from the Charger Daytona SRT Concept transformations or the Hornet and Durango-derived morphing, now is the right time to cater to a pixel master’s borderline obsession.
Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, has a penchant for the latest and most popular new model introductions. And, over time, this CGI expert has developed the signature “Shadow Line” into a proper series. Alas, sometimes, certain models get the better of him and they turn into a big CGI passion.
Sublimely oblivious to all the CGI Dodge shenanigans around him, the pixel master has returned to his undying love for Toyota’s family-oriented yet off-road-focused Sequoia. The third generation continues to share many traits with the Tundra pickup truck, including their all-new home at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas in San Antonio, since earlier this year.
Many will say the new twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain is now helping Sequoia outmuscle and outlast (in terms of fuel economy) the competition, but how about the looks? Well, this CGI expert is diligently taking care of that aspect (yet again) with help from his “Shadow Line” makeover.
Plus, the digital 2023 Sequoia looks tougher than even Toyota intended, all thanks to a couple of virtual gimmicks that should be easy to replicate in real life: a lowered suspension setup plus a nice set of humongous, dark-hued aftermarket wheels. Now, what say you – does this get another CGI hall pass, or has this reached the last straw level already?
Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, has a penchant for the latest and most popular new model introductions. And, over time, this CGI expert has developed the signature “Shadow Line” into a proper series. Alas, sometimes, certain models get the better of him and they turn into a big CGI passion.
Sublimely oblivious to all the CGI Dodge shenanigans around him, the pixel master has returned to his undying love for Toyota’s family-oriented yet off-road-focused Sequoia. The third generation continues to share many traits with the Tundra pickup truck, including their all-new home at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas in San Antonio, since earlier this year.
Many will say the new twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain is now helping Sequoia outmuscle and outlast (in terms of fuel economy) the competition, but how about the looks? Well, this CGI expert is diligently taking care of that aspect (yet again) with help from his “Shadow Line” makeover.
Plus, the digital 2023 Sequoia looks tougher than even Toyota intended, all thanks to a couple of virtual gimmicks that should be easy to replicate in real life: a lowered suspension setup plus a nice set of humongous, dark-hued aftermarket wheels. Now, what say you – does this get another CGI hall pass, or has this reached the last straw level already?