Dodge Hornet (Omni) GLH Looks Like the CGI Mopar Hot Hatch Dart Fans Never Got

Whether or not you are a muscle car enthusiast, Dodge still has something for your crossover and SUV cravings. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, as it turns out.
Stellantis has recently decided it might be the right time to conclude a major chapter in Dodge’s life and open a new one – filled with EV promises, but also cool sport utility vehicle adventures. So, they are almost ready to kill off the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger to make way for the brand’s electrified future. But they also have bonkers Durango SRT Hellcat return news, as well as a feisty new Hornet CUV.
The subcompact crossover SUV has quickly become the darling – even more so than the Charger Daytona SRT Concept, at least for now – of automotive virtual artists. Thus, pixel masters quickly imagined it as a widebody GLH-S tribute, redesigned it to eliminate some of the quirks and styling issues, or were even ready to lend a digital helping hand to a hypothetical 2024 Dodge Avenger resurrection based on the Alfa Romeo Giulia platform.
Now, with help from Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues to play with our Mopar dreams, a surreal behind-the-scenes making-of process is ready to show the potential connection between this modern Hornet and the short-lived (1984-1986) Dodge Omni GLH. That was also known as the Shelby GLH-S because of none other than Carroll Shelby. So, here is the Hornet CUV turning into a viable two-door GLH hot hatchback after just a few CGI brush strokes.
Alas, some of the channel’s Mopar fans have a different destination in mind – revealing this as the modern Dodge Dart hatchback they wanted from the company… but never got! Well, unfortunately, that OEM case is probably still closed.
