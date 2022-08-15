VW Arteon R-Line Becomes Digital Lemon. Albeit a Feistily Slammed, Widebody One

Although it looks way better than the ages-old North American Volkswagen Passat, the company’s Arteon five-door liftback is not doing so great as far as U.S. deliveries are concerned.
Perhaps the massive sales dip has something to do with the pricey $40,750 starting MSRP or the fact that Volkswagen has not allowed its R division to give it the top 2.0-liter turbo engine configuration of 316 hp. Instead, the American R-Line must contend with “just” 300 horsepower and a massive quotation of $49,945 for the top SEL Premium trim option.
Well, at least across the virtual automotive realm, fans will be pleased to find out it still enjoys a little traction. Just recently, the pixel master better known as carmstyledesign1 on social media, has presented us with a quirky and niched project based on the VW Arteon R-Line. Then, perhaps, it will attract a little bit of attention to the normal OEM model, as well.
We would not count on that idea all too much, though, for a variety of reasons. The delivery issues are just part of the CGI picture because even the virtual artist has turned this imagined project into a digital lemon. Luckily, it is easy to say that was completely unintended, as the pixel master also developed a bit of a passion for this fast liftback sedan and quickly gave us a couple of different other color interpretations to speak of.
They are all neatly embedded below for our viewing pleasure, and while the subtle maroon paintjob would casually fit with the serious atmosphere promoted by the OEM, we feel that its crazy purple hue is the best one to direct attention towards. Well, at least until Mopar aficionados start campaigning against it because it is too darn close to their classic, beloved Plum Crazy interpretation of action car matters!
