2023 Ford Escape (Kuga) Gets an Unofficial Interior and Color Palette Preview

Although heavily affected by countless recalls, the Ford Escape compact crossover SUV (aka Kuga across certain regions such as the Old Continent) is still selling great.
After all, this model is one of the cheapest crossover SUVs a Blue Oval enthusiast can lay his hands upon and still make a difference for the entire family. It starts at an MSRP of $27,185, which places it right in between the small, uninteresting 2022 EcoSport (a tad over $22k) and the arguably cooler yet technically related 2022 Bronco Sport ($28,815). So, it should be no wonder that Ford is diligently taking care of this nameplate series.
Now in its fourth generation across North America (production kicked off in August 2019), the Escape is currently en route to a well-deserved refresh that will keep it just as sharp in the face of great competitor adversity and (hopefully) take care of some of the reliability issues encountered during the first years of manufacturing. Interestingly, Ford is not even bothered to spend its hard-earned cash on heaps of layers of thick camouflage.
As such, we have already seen the facelifted Ford Escape (Kuga) way before we were supposed to. But the rumor mill is always eager to show more, so cue to the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have unofficially imagined the looks of the unreleased Escape / Kuga crossover SUV refresh, complete with the interior POV and a ritzy color palette preview.
The unofficial look at the goodies includes a peek at the rear, the cockpit changes, as well as an entire batch of new hues but sadly does not provide any technical details about what could be in store for the new buyers. Well, no worries, the mystery is probably going to be unraveled soon as everyone expects Ford to debut the updated Escape (Kuga) way before the end of the year.
