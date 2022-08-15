Virtual 2024 Porsche Carrera GT Revival Calls for ‘Tamer’ 911 Carrera GTS Backstory

Even flamboyant virtual artists have their automotive preferences. And when those revolve around a legendary yet infamous mid-engine supercar, things are bound to become CGI-fresh and digitally feisty.
A great case in point to be made here comes courtesy of Siim Parn, the Estonia-based pixel master better known as spdesignsest on social media. He usually has great flair for neo-retro redesigns of iconic models from the past blasting into contemporary successors. But, sometimes, he also loves to play with modern ideas or not-yet-vintage heroes.
This is where his passions come surfacing, and the borderline obsessions usually revolve around the Lamborghini or Porsche brands. While the former exotic nameplate’s digital projects are usually all about the Huracan, the latter German sports car maker is mostly treated to flagship sports car entries - such as my personal favorite Porsche 959, or the infamous (remember Paul Walker and his friend Roger Rodas?) Carrera GT mid-engine hoot.
As far as the latter is concerned, we have seen about everything, mostly counting as unfeasible wishful thinking – from Taycan Carrera GT roadster EV reinventions to Macan Ts forgetting about their SUV duties to take the mantle of Carrera GT Targa revivals. Now the CGI expert is back with a more sensible approach, envisioning the return of the Carrera GT nameplate on the subtler backbones of Porsche’s swanky 911 Carrera GTS.
Imagined as the bridge between the Porsche 911 Carrera S and the GT3, the GTS – as the name suggests – is a mix of both, trying to bring the best of these worlds in a single, compelling, and competitive package. Interestingly, if this CGI design was not merely a dream, the revived Carrera GT could have had a place in Porsche’s lineup – especially since the automaker likes to congest its roster with countless versions based on the 911 series.
