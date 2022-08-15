New 2024 BMW X3 Plays It Safe With Evolutionary Design in Unofficial Digital Illustrations

Unless you already drive a BMW X3, you are probably not that interested in the new one that is currently in the making. Not yet anyway, and that might not change until the German automaker’s marketing wheels start spinning.
Before that happens, however, they keep testing and fine-tuning the premium compact crossover, which promises to still be one of the best in the segment. The camouflage has yet to come off officially, but unofficially, we have already seen some attempts at unwrapping it, including a rather bold one dating back to last week, which we totally dig.
In this instance, though, the rendering artist, kelsonik, decided to base the new digital takes on actual spy shots of the 2024 BMW X3, filling the missing pieces with a good dose of imagination. This was applied to the headlamps, grille, and bumper design up front, as well as the side mirror caps, side skirts, taillights, and rear bumper. Elsewhere, it retains the overall shape, greenhouse, slightly sloping roofline, wheels, and so on of the prototypes on which it builds.
Still challenging the likes of the Audi Q5, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and other premium compact crossovers, the all-new BMW X3 is believed to be the last of its kind to still pack units powered by fossil fuels. Alternatively, the Munich auto marque will launch plug-in hybrids, as well as battery-electric versions, and the family will eventually be topped by the M models.
A brand-new X4 is also in the making, and it will probably be shown a few months after its more practical sibling, the X3, premieres. Speaking of the big unveiling, the exact date is obviously unknown, but in all likelihood, it will debut for the 2024 model year and should bump the price of its predecessor, which carries an MSRP of $45,400 in the United States for the sDrive30i entry-level variant.
