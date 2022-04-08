Porsche Macan T Forgets SUV Duties, Morphs Four-Pot Carrera GT Targa Revival

The German automaker claimed its 2023 Macan T was “the first four-door sports car that will bear the special designation,” at the moment of introduction. The last time we checked, though, this nameplate was still used for a high-performance luxury crossover SUV...
As for the letter “T,” that one stands for Touring – and Porsche enthusiasts know very well that it is a designation that harks back to the Porsche 911 T from 1968. Normally, it is used on low-riding, track-friendly machines such as the 911 and 718 series, not a high-riding compact vehicle but we all know that Porsche loves to defy conventions ever since a Taycan EV became the Turbo S flagship...
Alas, even as reviewers were positive about the Macan T’s rather weak 2.0-liter turbo four-pot because it was offset by the improved suspension, some people like their Porsche stuff traditionally organized. Such is the case with Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, who is obviously passionate about an iconic Porsche model from yesteryear.
As such, this is not the first time we have seen a Carrera GT reinvention on this author’s virtual design project reel. However, it is a bit quirkier even when compared to last time, when Porsche’s Taycan GTS fully-electric sedan morphed into a stunning EV roadster. Now, the Macan T crossover SUV has been transformed into a two-door Targa-style sports car that follows the same recipe as the original Carrera GT but also has some of the design traits of a Macan.
Well, this might be entirely wishful thinking, but it does make a little bit of sense if Porsche ever wanted to give the 911 Targa a nimbler, more affordable, yet equally sporty sibling. Besides, that smallish 261-horsepower engine seems perfect for such tight applications, and it would surely fare better than inside the bulkier Macan T.
