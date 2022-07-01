Bugatti La Voiture Noire Masterfully Converts to Modern Type 57G by Way of CGI

Although Bugatti always finds new ways to stay fresh, that does not mean it does not promote its older entries into the hypercar fold. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, as it turns out.
The Molsheim, France-based exotic automaker recently paid the automotive world a massive homage by presenting almost 4,000 horsepower worth of (real and alleged) world-record-setting hypercars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. But just so you know, that was not the only vintage-like stuff it likes to flaunt around.
Instead, every now and then, it also reminds us of what was formerly the alleged most expensive new car around, the 2019 Bugatti La Voiture Noire. Sure, there are not so many occasions to flaunt that one around, but the marketing team over at Bugatti is undeterred, nevertheless. So, for example, the company wants to hook its affluent clients up with a ‘La Bouteille Noire’ champagne that is just as unique.
But they are also dwelling across the virtual realm with the La Voiture Noire by way of entering the NFT world with the bespoke tribute sculpture! And that can only mean one thing – regular automotive pixel masters also need to properly step up their CGI game to compensate for the OEM shenanigans. No worries, though, as Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, has everything covered.
After all, he is the author of a very cool neo-retro CGI series that sees all sorts of modern cars jump back (to the future) in time and get stunning reimaginations. The one to top everything up might have just come up on the artist’s reel, though. This is because he simply took the 2019 Bugatti La Voiture Noire and morphed the hypercar into a novel Bugatti Type 57.
Not just any other Type 57, though, and not just any Atlantic or Atalante impersonation, either. Instead, the digital content creator went directly after the famous, ultimate Type 57G Tank racecar – the one that took home the laurels of the 1936 French Grand Prix, as well as the 1937 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Instead, every now and then, it also reminds us of what was formerly the alleged most expensive new car around, the 2019 Bugatti La Voiture Noire. Sure, there are not so many occasions to flaunt that one around, but the marketing team over at Bugatti is undeterred, nevertheless. So, for example, the company wants to hook its affluent clients up with a ‘La Bouteille Noire’ champagne that is just as unique.
But they are also dwelling across the virtual realm with the La Voiture Noire by way of entering the NFT world with the bespoke tribute sculpture! And that can only mean one thing – regular automotive pixel masters also need to properly step up their CGI game to compensate for the OEM shenanigans. No worries, though, as Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, has everything covered.
After all, he is the author of a very cool neo-retro CGI series that sees all sorts of modern cars jump back (to the future) in time and get stunning reimaginations. The one to top everything up might have just come up on the artist’s reel, though. This is because he simply took the 2019 Bugatti La Voiture Noire and morphed the hypercar into a novel Bugatti Type 57.
Not just any other Type 57, though, and not just any Atlantic or Atalante impersonation, either. Instead, the digital content creator went directly after the famous, ultimate Type 57G Tank racecar – the one that took home the laurels of the 1936 French Grand Prix, as well as the 1937 24 Hours of Le Mans.