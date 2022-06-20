Lamborghini Urus STO Feels a Digital Need for V10 Power, Would Tear Up Any Track

While we are diligently waiting for Lamborghini to finally introduce the refreshed Urus EVO super-SUV, the unofficial transformations of “regular” units continue unabated. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Just recently, among Scooby-Doo-inspired units and clean VIP examples such as Lil Baby’s, there was also an insane full carbon fiber widebody Urus that had accent-matching, orange-filled forged Aerodiscs from performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik. But that was only visually crazy, as far as we know.
Over across the virtual realm, there is also Siim Parn, an Estonia-based pixel master better known as spdesignsest on social media, who has decided to continue with the borderline Lambo obsession. So, after the recent Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae that morphed into a stunningly neo-retro 2023 Diablo revival or a whole bunch of Huracan transformations, now it was logically the ripe time for a bit of digital Urus shenanigans.
Alas, it seems that a casual Urus EVO facelift will not suffice for this CGI expert’s Lambo passion to come to fruition. And, instead, the CGI expert decided to go full send on the unsuspecting yellow 2019 Urus he used as the makeover base, turning it into a veritable Urus STO (Super Trofeo Omologato) track-focused hoot. Naturally, it looks exactly like the kind of virtual super-SUV that is capable of tearing up any racing circuit that comes up in its digital path.
But that may be less important than the implied technical upgrade. Remember, the real world’s Huracan STO makes use of a naturally aspirated, 5.2-liter, 631-horsepower V10 engine. Now, if the Urus STO follows suit, that means we are dealing with a superbly roaring V10-equipped super-SUV. And can we also dare to dream of twin-turbocharging to make sure there is an icing on the CGI cake?
