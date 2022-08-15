Digital Chevy Camaro Station Wagon Feels in Search of a Revived Nomad Identity

Today, muscle cars are feeling the weight of two automotive worlds over them. Alas, there are always solutions – albeit some of them are only of the digital variety.
Let us face it, even the legendary pony/muscle cars are suffering the toll of everyone around them, increasingly focusing on crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Plus, there is also the sustainability issue looming, where ICE cars’ fate is almost sealed and ready to head for the curvy hills of automotive Valhalla.
Dodge has announced it will turn its muscle car eyes towards zero emissions, and General Motors is also surrounded by rumored talk of electric Chevy Camaros to wash away the shame of such small deliveries for the current sixth generation. As such, it was only natural for all of them to also get the attention of automotive virtual artists.
Electric Dodge Challengers and Chargers have been dreamed and rendered, and the same applies to GM’s iconic Chevy Camaro – which may or may not turn into an EV sedan and SUV when it is OEM time to present the seventh generation. But over across “imagination land,” the place where Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, hides his CGI creations, there is talk of involuntary Nomad successors.
But first, the background – this CGI expert decided one digital day to mash up a Blazer EV with the Chevy Camaro and make a muscle car with a family twist. The resulting people and goods hauler was met with approval, but some fans immediately thought the “normal” (Batmobile) Camaro face would also look just as good on a Blazer-converted estate body (or even better).
So, it turns out the virtual artists listened to them and recently made a “quick remix on the Camaro EV Wagon - now with less Blazer EV bits.” Again, there is near universal approval. And some even think it would be suited as a Chevy Nomad spiritual successor, though only if it manages to lose two doors in the hypothetical rebranding process!
