Alfa Romeo Giulia EV Is a Mix of Maserati Ghibli and Alfa Romeo Tonale in Theottle's World

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is considered by car enthusiasts a true masterpiece. A special team named “Skunk Works” took care of its development and also came up with a new platform called Giorgio. Stellantis never revealed if it was a tribute to Tazio Giorgio Nuvolari – one of Alfa Romeo’s brightest pilots ever – or a personal choice of the late Sergio Marchionne. As brilliant as the car is, it will be replaced by an electric midsize sedan. The rendering artist Theottle tried to imagine what it would look like, and here is the result.

13 photos