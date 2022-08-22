Alfa Romeo Giulia EV Is a Mix of Maserati Ghibli and Alfa Romeo Tonale in Theottle's World

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is considered by car enthusiasts a true masterpiece. A special team named “Skunk Works” took care of its development and also came up with a new platform called Giorgio. Stellantis never revealed if it was a tribute to Tazio Giorgio Nuvolari – one of Alfa Romeo’s brightest pilots ever – or a personal choice of the late Sergio Marchionne. As brilliant as the car is, it will be replaced by an electric midsize sedan. The rendering artist Theottle tried to imagine what it would look like, and here is the result.
These two renderings were created using two Stellantis products: the Maserati Ghibli and the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Maserati once belonged to Ferrari, but that changed with Ferrari’s IPO in 2015. The Tonale is important here because it points to Alfa Romeo’s new design direction, so it makes perfect sense to incorporate it in the new sedan.
The new car will sit on the STLA Large platform, which has elements from the Giorgio architecture. Being so driven to underpin Alfa’s best vehicles in the last decades, Giorgio lacked the flexibility of modern modular platforms. Sadly, that limited its use, restricting it to suit just a few other cars apart from the Giulia (the Stelvio, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Maserati Grecale).
As you can see, Theottle worried about the aerodynamics of this new electric sedan. Like multiple EVs, the new Giulia would have flush door handles. Despite that, it would still have regular rear-view mirrors instead of cameras. The Tonale influence is evident on the front end, but especially in the rear, with the very characteristic tail lights.
The actual electric sedan from Alfa Romeo may look a lot different from these renderings. Despite that, it will be interesting to know how the Italian brand will deal with one of its most praised features its cars present in the electric era: the noise. Alfa Romeo cars are known for presenting musical engine notes. We suspect the company will follow what Dodge did with the Charger Daytona SRT Concept.
