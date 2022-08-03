GM Denies the Chevy Corvette Prototype That Burnt to a Crisp in Spain Was an E-Ray

News broke last week that an alleged Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray prototype erupted in flames in Southern Europe. GM has felt the need to clarify that the car that burnt down had no electrified component inside, and it was an older test mule used by a supplier.
Every car model sold worldwide started its career as a testing prototype. During this phase, the development team tests various components and settings and makes adjustments to the final products. It’s safe to say that the final tests involve subjecting the prototypes to the cruelest tortures to ensure they can withstand the worst when a customer drives them. Some of these prototypes don’t make it past that phase, and the one that burnt down in Spain is a prime example.
According to previous reports, the Corvette C8 was tested by Bosch in the Sierra Nevada mountains when a fire started in the engine bay. It was believed the fire was caused by an oil leak, although GM is still investigating the incident. Reports also speculated that the vehicle involved was a hybrid E-Ray version. GM now disputed these claims, and a company spokesperson reached out to clarify the incident.
According to GM Authority, Chevrolet’s Trevor Thompkins said the prototype that burnt to a crisp in Spain had no electrified components and was instead a pure internal combustion engine vehicle. The car was an older test mule used by a supplier (Bosch) that tested unspecified components in heat conditions.
The test mule was not in a configuration that customers would receive, being equipped with components that would not be found on a production model. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire, and GM is now investigating the incident to understand how it happened. The safety of the engineers who were testing the Corvette is GM’s top priority, Trevor Thompkins insisted.
Even though the prototype was not of the upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray, we know the hybrid sportscar is in its final stages of the testing process. Two weeks ago, our photographers snapped the beast while lapping around the Nürburgring race track in Germany. The electrified Corvette E-Ray is expected to premiere in 2023, launching as a 2024 model in the United States.
According to previous reports, the Corvette C8 was tested by Bosch in the Sierra Nevada mountains when a fire started in the engine bay. It was believed the fire was caused by an oil leak, although GM is still investigating the incident. Reports also speculated that the vehicle involved was a hybrid E-Ray version. GM now disputed these claims, and a company spokesperson reached out to clarify the incident.
According to GM Authority, Chevrolet’s Trevor Thompkins said the prototype that burnt to a crisp in Spain had no electrified components and was instead a pure internal combustion engine vehicle. The car was an older test mule used by a supplier (Bosch) that tested unspecified components in heat conditions.
The test mule was not in a configuration that customers would receive, being equipped with components that would not be found on a production model. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire, and GM is now investigating the incident to understand how it happened. The safety of the engineers who were testing the Corvette is GM’s top priority, Trevor Thompkins insisted.
Even though the prototype was not of the upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray, we know the hybrid sportscar is in its final stages of the testing process. Two weeks ago, our photographers snapped the beast while lapping around the Nürburgring race track in Germany. The electrified Corvette E-Ray is expected to premiere in 2023, launching as a 2024 model in the United States.