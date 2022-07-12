Ford Performance Whipple Supercharger Kit for the 5.0L F-150 Promises 700 HP

Ford Performance has partnered up with the peeps at Whipple Superchargers for a 3.0-liter blower calibrated for the 5.0-liter Coyote in the F-150 pickup truck. The force-fed V8 engine produces 700 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) at 5,000 rpm.
There are two variants of the supercharger kit, namely M-6066-F150SCA and M-6066-F150SCB for trucks equipped with Pro Power Onboard. This option brings generator levels of exportable power to work sites and camping sites, namely 2.0 kilowatts for the 5.0-liter Coyote. In the case of the 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybridized V6, the Ford Motor Company’s Pro Power Onboard is rocking 2.4 kilowatts as standard or 7.2 kilowatts as an option.
Turning our attention back to the twin-screw blower, which displaces 3.0 liters, the Gen 5x supercharger is different from the Gen 5 supercharger in a few notable ways. Differences include the all-new pulley design, inlet, and supercharger housing. Whipple also makes a case for the largest dual-pass heat exchanger and high-flow intercooler pump in the business.
Both M-6066-F150SCA and M-6066-F150SCB come with a Ford Performance-specific calibration, which enables the Ford Protection Plan three-year or 36,000-mile warranty. Bear in mind this warranty is voided if you don’t install the blower through a Ford dealer or an ASE certified technician.
Premium fuel is required, of course, and the Ford Motor Company further highlights that it’s been “engineered and tested to Ford’s 100,000-mile standards.” 50-state legal, the CARB-certified kit is compatible with both rear- and four-wheel-drive trucks as long as they feature the Coyote mill.
Introduced in 2010 for the 2011 model year as the replacement of the 4.6-liter V8 from the Modular engine family, the Coyote is a tuner’s delight because it’s capable of taking a lot of abuse right out of the box. The Coyote also served as the basis for the 5.2-liter Voodoo flat-plane crankshaft V8 in the Shelby GT350 and 5.2-liter Predator cross-plane crankshaft V8 in the Shelby GT500. The latter is shared with the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, which is due to premiere on July 18th with over 700 ponies on deck.
Turning our attention back to the twin-screw blower, which displaces 3.0 liters, the Gen 5x supercharger is different from the Gen 5 supercharger in a few notable ways. Differences include the all-new pulley design, inlet, and supercharger housing. Whipple also makes a case for the largest dual-pass heat exchanger and high-flow intercooler pump in the business.
Both M-6066-F150SCA and M-6066-F150SCB come with a Ford Performance-specific calibration, which enables the Ford Protection Plan three-year or 36,000-mile warranty. Bear in mind this warranty is voided if you don’t install the blower through a Ford dealer or an ASE certified technician.
Premium fuel is required, of course, and the Ford Motor Company further highlights that it’s been “engineered and tested to Ford’s 100,000-mile standards.” 50-state legal, the CARB-certified kit is compatible with both rear- and four-wheel-drive trucks as long as they feature the Coyote mill.
Introduced in 2010 for the 2011 model year as the replacement of the 4.6-liter V8 from the Modular engine family, the Coyote is a tuner’s delight because it’s capable of taking a lot of abuse right out of the box. The Coyote also served as the basis for the 5.2-liter Voodoo flat-plane crankshaft V8 in the Shelby GT350 and 5.2-liter Predator cross-plane crankshaft V8 in the Shelby GT500. The latter is shared with the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, which is due to premiere on July 18th with over 700 ponies on deck.