Hyundai Stallion Virtually Takes N Vision 74 FCEV to the Road and Back to Origins

While Hyundai is still eagerly rubbing its hands about Ioniq 6’s new 24-hour pre-order record at home in South Korea, some folks just cannot take the cooler EVs out of their hearts and minds.
Remember, around the same time when Hyundai completely detailed the potential of the quirky Ioniq 6, their N Day 2022 event also brought to our attention a couple of EV rolling labs. One was the RN22e concept that actively previews the upcoming Ioniq 6 N high-performance version. And the other was the bonkers N Vision 74, a retro-futuristic, functional prototype inspired by the 1974 Pony Coupe Concept designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro.
Unlike the latter, which was only a static model on display at the year’s Turin Motor Show, the N Vision 74 spiritual successor is fully capable of movement, thanks to a couple of electric motors providing eRWD traction, and power provided by both a battery pack and a hydrogen fuel cell stack. Cool, right?
Well, obviously, this crazy rolling lab prototype inspired a lot of virtual automotive artists to do wonderful things about it. However, most of them missed the point of imagining what it could look like as a road-going production version. No worries, a pixel master now has that covered more thoroughly than ever. So, here is an incredible example of how virtual automotive artists can collaborate to present their different visions about the same subject, all coordinated by the same CGI expert.
Taehee Tim Lee, the automotive 3D artist behind the timthespy account on social media had an entire series of ideas about the N Vision 74 morphing into a retro-inspired production series. Dubbed the Hyundai Stallion (Thoroughbred) Project, it first started with just a silhouette of the car and a little help from Vicius, the graphic designer known as vicius_artifolio, who took care of the “aesthetic lighting of the interior.”
Then, Taehee Tim Lee went “from imagination into reality” (well, sort of, it is still fully CGI) all by himself to present the exterior design of the Stallion N Line, followed by a widebody version (with widebody__workshop), a Time Attack variant (with lba_photoshop), and last – but not least – the showroom quality option. The latter (made by briankimworks_korea), of course, serves as the hero shot for our gallery above!
