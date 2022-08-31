1950 Chevy 3100 Classic Pickup Truck Is Slammed to the Ground, Albeit Only in CGI

Most classic pickup truck enthusiasts with a penchant for General Motors’ creations have the iconic C/K series on their bucket list. But vintage fans can always dig a little deeper, right?
For example, the first major redesign after the Second World War saw the light and medium duty truck models by Chevrolet turning into the freshly-called Advance-Design series. And it was for particularly good reason, as the earlier AK series was smaller, less tough, and overall bulkier, at least in terms of styling.
Introduced back in the summer of 1947, the new generation forever changed the face of GM’s trucks (along with its GMC New Design counterpart), eventually leading to the 1955 - 1959 second series, the equally famous Task Force (GMC Blue Chip). And, as it turns out, even some 75 years after its introduction, Chevy’s Advance-Design is not devoid of its aficionados.
Some fans express their love for these old trucks by getting them back to their original condition. Others passionately mix and match the old-school looks with modern technology to make them daily drivers all over again. And a few can only express their sentiments across the virtual realm.
Such is the case with Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on yet another quick GM pickup truck journey of wishful thinking discovery. On this occasion, he does not want any virtual C10 murdered-out action or digital GMC Square Body attitude. Instead, it is time to see what he can do with a 1950 Chevy 3100.
The old-school pickup truck shines crimson and chrome, plus it possesses a digitally slammed atmosphere – as the author thinks there is “nothing like a classic (brought) to the ground.” Well, vintage Chevy 3100 fans may or may not agree, depending on whether or not this type of feisty restomod is their cup of pickup truck tea…
Introduced back in the summer of 1947, the new generation forever changed the face of GM’s trucks (along with its GMC New Design counterpart), eventually leading to the 1955 - 1959 second series, the equally famous Task Force (GMC Blue Chip). And, as it turns out, even some 75 years after its introduction, Chevy’s Advance-Design is not devoid of its aficionados.
Some fans express their love for these old trucks by getting them back to their original condition. Others passionately mix and match the old-school looks with modern technology to make them daily drivers all over again. And a few can only express their sentiments across the virtual realm.
Such is the case with Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on yet another quick GM pickup truck journey of wishful thinking discovery. On this occasion, he does not want any virtual C10 murdered-out action or digital GMC Square Body attitude. Instead, it is time to see what he can do with a 1950 Chevy 3100.
The old-school pickup truck shines crimson and chrome, plus it possesses a digitally slammed atmosphere – as the author thinks there is “nothing like a classic (brought) to the ground.” Well, vintage Chevy 3100 fans may or may not agree, depending on whether or not this type of feisty restomod is their cup of pickup truck tea…