Volkswagen Beetle Gets the Malibug, Let's Hope It's Not Contagious

When was the last time you looked at the classic Volkswagen Beetle, thinking that it needs to be turned into a hot rod-ish vehicle, with the Chevrolet Malibu’s face?
What’s that, you said never? Why, of course you did, but photo.chopshop on Instagram would agree to disagree. As a result, he came up with precisely such a project that is fortunately limited to the rendering world.
The digital artist started off with the classic Beetle, rearranging its pixels by chopping the roof off, complete with the front windscreen, giving it fatter fenders, filled by a set of large wheels, and virtually painting it black, with a few chrome accents.
As for the highlight of this CGI build, it can be seen up front, in the form of the latest generation Chevrolet Malibu’s face. That’s right, the mid-size car’s headlights, DRLs, bumper, and grille, complete with the blacked-out bowtie emblem in the middle, were virtually reshaped in order to fit the new design. And strange enough, it is not a monstrosity, in the purest form of the word, but something that would probably attract a small crowd at various events.
Now, assuming that someone who has seen this rendering has become inspired by it, we’d suggest toning it down a bit. For one, there is no need for a bowtie emblem to bedeck the face of what is still a Volkswagen Beetle. Also, the car would look much better with a pair of round headlights, similar to the ones equipping the original model, and a grille that is not that big.
Elsewhere, we can get behind those fat wheel arches, curvaceous front hood, tiny windscreen, wheel design, and blacked-out looks, but do you feel the same? Your opinion is always important to us, so feel free to share it in the comments section down below.
