Slammed Chevy Truck and Bi-Turbo, Fiery Dodge R/T May Look CGI, But They're Real

Sometimes, life just beats imagination. And when that happens, all anyone can do is take a deep bow and get inspired by the incredible achievements of the real world!
And this is precisely what happened with the virtual artist behind “RS Design” (better known as rs_design01 on social media), who has prepared an enticing digital treat for his CGI return to action. As it turns out, the reason why this automotive pixel master went dark was quite simple – and it probably happened to everyone at one point in life: he had trouble with his social media account.
This time around the resolution to the issue was positive and after last seeing a Chevy Lumina dreaming of NASCAR, a Ford Mustang ‘Avant’ trying to be the classic Shooting Brake of our slammed, widebody dreams, or a fugly Lexus GS300 widebody on puny wheels, now it is time for a tribute project.
Interestingly, the slammed Chevy pickup truck (has anyone noticed that rad, towering chrome exhaust pocking out of the blue bed?) and its fire-spitting Dodge Charger R/T sitting in tow may look like CGI. And they are virtual entities, at least on this occasion. But, as we said, life beats virtual reality this time around, and the Garage 229 reference is there for a particularly good reason.
That would be the fact that both of these crazy, modified project vehicles are as real as you and me. Even better, Jorge Pacheco, the owner of Garage 229, an aftermarket outlet that deals with classic vehicles, is not keeping any of them as fabled members of the garage queen variety.
Instead, the blue monster is used as the shop’s designated tow truck and resident hauler when indulging in quarter-mile dragstrip shenanigans. And, by the way, the Dodge R/T not only looks cool in orange and black, but it’s also a track monster in its own right, complete with a bi-turbo V8 powertrain and, allegedly, even some Brabus racing parts!
