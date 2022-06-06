Ford Mustang Avant Is the Classic Shooting Brake of Our Slammed Widebody Dreams

Over in the real world, Ford Mustang purists are preparing to dust off their driving gloves as Blue Oval’s latest S650 teaser proudly made a huge, six-speed manual transmission promise. Alas, across the virtual realm, artists work on a much larger, vintage scale.
Just because Ford has finally confirmed the stick shift is not dead yet will not excuse the belated release schedule for the seventh generation, which is not yet out and about to officially fight the Challenger, Camaro, Corvette, GR Supra, or Nissan Z sports car adversaries. So, are we going to be surprised by the continued love shown to the first generation of the original pony car?
Not at all, since the latter seems like a never-ending well of inspiration – both across the real world and virtual realm. The latter, represented on this occasion by the pixel master behind “RS Design” (better known as rs_design01 on social media), has prepared an enticing digital treat based on the 1965 to 1973 Ford Mustang. And we need to warn purists: better look away from this one.
This is because the CGI expert does not trifle itself with minute details such as the new generation’s stick shift and instead dabbles on a much larger, body style-altering scale. So, the first Ford Mustang pony car was born as a two-door, with hardtop, fastback, and convertible options. Now, this digital content creator adds a fourth variant, dubbed “Avant.”
The resulting Ford Mustang shooting brake is not exactly stock, either. Instead, it rides utterly slammed and with a proud widebody atmosphere into a possible motorsport future, packing all the usual suspects. So, there are no more side windows, the side exhausts give hints of glorious roars, and the cockpit roll cage bodes well for the exterior carbon fiber parts and the humongous wheels that are presumably shod in track-ready tires.
