Kylie Jenner’s Latest Go-To Car Is a Custom Mercedes-AMG G 63 With Brabus Off-Road Parts

When your garage is filled with crazy expensive cars, it’s pretty difficult to choose just one as your designated go-to car. But Kylie Jenner has no issues switching from one car to the other. However, she’s currently going for her custom Mercedes-AMG G 63 with Brabus parts.
Kylie Jenner’s garage is the most expensive out of all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. While it’s not as customized as her sister Kim’s, it includes lots of pricey cars. In her collection, there’s a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, a Ferrari LaFerrari that she got from her partner, Travis Scott, several Rolls-Royces, a Cullinan with a pink interior, a Ghost, and a Phantom. Plus a Lamborghini Aventador, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. That is without including Travis Scott’s expensive car collection.
With all of these, she has no trouble switching up now and then, opting for one of them to become her go-to car for a while. In this case, she has recently shown the most interest in a silver Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus.
The G-Wagen is a popular choice among celebrities and other high-profile names, so it’s not surprising to see the Kardashian-Jenners jump on this trend. Kylie has had multiple models from the German brand. She was recently seen out and about, filming scenes for the family’s reality show, The Kardashians, and her vehicle of choice was this G 63 Brabus.
Since Kylie spares no expense when it comes to her cars, this G-Wagen has been heavily customized with Brabus parts. It displays a Widestar kit, which features modified fenders and bumpers, a carbon fiber hood, which are part of the Brabus Adventure pack. The equipment list also includes specific bull bar and integrated winch at the front and wind deflectors above the windshield. It has new LED lights on top, and a big, silver roof rack bar, plus a silver ladder. The radiator grille doesn't sport the usual "B" logo, but it is visible on the hood and at the rear, on the spare wheel cover.
The off-roader also comes with new wheels called Brabus Adventure XLP. There's no information whether the engine also got the Brabus treatment. For this project, Kylie seems to have worked with Platinum Motorsport, a famous auto repair shop and Kim's longtime collaborator, which re-shared the set of pictures on its official Instagram account. The vehicle also sports a Platinum Motorsport license plate frame. And it's no wonder Kylie likes it so much.
