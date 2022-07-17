Kylie Jenner Is Back to Flaunting Her Exotic Cars, There Are a Lot of Mercedes

Kylie Jenner can’t stop, won’t stop displaying her luxurious life. A few weeks ago, it was her Bugatti, a couple of days ago his-and-hers private jets with Travis Scott, and now it’s part of her car collection which includes several Mercedes.
Kylie Jenner was declared by Forbes the youngest self-made billionaire in March 2019, thanks to her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics. Shortly after that, she treated herself to a $3 million Bugatti Chiron. But after some investigation, Forbes took her title away and claimed she wasn’t a billionaire yet. However, she could still afford more things than most.
Similar to the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie also loves expensive, modern things. And it’s not uncommon for her to show them off on social media a lot.
A few weeks ago, she reminded everyone she owns a $3 million Bugatti Chiron. After that, she recently posed a picture of her partner, Travis Scott, and their his-and-hers private jets. Together, the two are worth an estimated $665 million.
In a new post on TikTok, Kylie wanted to show off her black Balenciaga outfit before attending a friend’s birthday, giving everyone an extra treat: part of her luxurious car collection. Next to the famous reality star, we can see part of her garage, which boasts a lot of Mercedes. On her right, there was a two-tone Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which seems to be her latest go-to ride, and possibly the latest addition to her collection.
Next to it, there was a gray Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen, a two-tone Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4matic, another white vehicle that isn't very visible, and a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
This isn't Kylie's entire garage, as her collection comprises more luxurious, expensive cars, like a Ferrari LaFerrari, several other Rolls-Royces, and more. And we haven’t even mentioned Travis Scott’s collection which includes a $5.5 million Bugatti Chiron and two Ferrari LaFerrari.
