Kylie Jenner Is Spending Too Much Money on Cars, Private Jets and Real Estate

Kylie Jenner has been in the news a lot in recent days, after she casually boasted on social media about her and Travis Scott’s his-and-hers private jets. Hours later, word got out that she often uses her jet, a gigantic Bombardier Global 7500 she bought in 2020 and customized for a total cost of $72.8 million, for trips that would take her less than an hour by car. If that sounds excessive, it’s just the tip of the excessive-iceberg.
Much like influencers and many performers, Kylie is part of that very select (and rather ridiculous) group of celebrities that turn expensive things, including cars, into photo-op props. She owns a very large and impressive collection of automobiles, from the newest and highest performance to classics, but she is not a collector in the true sense of the word. She is an auto hoarder.
Kylie Jenner is also a real estate mogul, though it doesn’t look like there’s a method behind her recent acquisitions either. According to a new report in Page Six, just these past few years, she’s spent some $80 million on real estate alone, purchasing no less than five homes in California. She will turn all these into family homes, including one that will have a custom garage for a dozen of her favorite cars.
Kris Jenner, is worried that she might be spending too much on assets, instead of investing her money wisely. As of the time of press, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is worth an estimated $600 million, but even this incredible amount can be easily burned through, if you’re so inclined. Just ask Johnny Depp, he knows.
More interestingly, the report offers exact figures – not that there is any doubt that a person who takes a 17-minute flight by private jet instead of being chauffeured to her destination in 45 minutes may have issues with overspending. It’s like a window into the world of the rich, one that will make you think “Eat the rich” by the time you’re done reading.
There’s the $80 million she’s spent on real estate in less than five years, and this amount doesn’t include the money she’ll need for renovating and revamping those properties, which she plans to do soon. She’s spending unholy amounts of money on cars on a monthly basis, we’re told, and is now the owner of an all-pink $300,000 Rolls-Royce, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, a white $320,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost and a $460,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom, a $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador. And these are just a handful of the cars she has; she buys them at such a rapid pace and rotates some of them so quickly that it’s hard to keep up.
Maintenance on her private jet, which she calls Kylie Air, is $5 million a year. It was the private jet acquisition that got Jenner really worried thinking her most successful daughter (in terms of sales) might be overspending. Tough luck with getting her point across, though. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider says. “Kris is urging her to be more responsible with her money, make wise investments. But Kylie is 24, she has her own brand, and she does what she wants.”
being a “climate criminal.” At the same time, it also offers a look into the life of one of the world’s most famous faces, one that millions of people from all over the world look up to and consider some kind of role-model. As for Kris’ worries, there can be no mistaking it: Kylie is overspending.
