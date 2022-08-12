Kylie Jenner Has "Intimate” Birthday Bash on a Luxury Yacht, Because That's How She Rolls

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for being always over-the-top, be it with their clothes, cars, or jets. For her 25th birthday, Kylie Jenner continued the tradition to celebrate in style and did so on a big luxury yacht, fittingly called Party Girl.
Kylie Jenner has just taken to her TikTok account to share a look at her glamorous 25th birthday bash, which happened on a luxury yacht. Although the video begins with a look at the three-deck vessel, the whole ordeal was more of an "intimate" affair, with just some close friends and family. At the beginning of the video, you hear Kylie saying: “Birthday party on the boat,” as she boards the yacht.
Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and her mom Kris Jenner were among the guests, plus some of her friends. A source told E! that Kylie flew all of them in her private jet for "a very intimate and relaxing trip." Her daughter, Stormi, 4, was also a guest, as well as her partner, Travis Scott.
According to Celebrity Jets, a Twitter account that tracks celebrities' private planes, both Kylie and Kim’s jets flew to Nassau, in the Bahamas.
The luxury vessel Kylie chose for the occasion is called Party Girl and it's extremely luxurious. Built by Icon Yachts in 2013, Redman Whiteley Dixon handled the exterior design and Christiano Gatto was in charge of its elegant interior. The luxury yacht was refitted in 2019. It has a length of 205-ft (62.5 m), with a beam of 37'5 ft (11.38 m) and a draft of 12'2 ft (3.7 m). It has enough space to accommodate up to 12 guests in eight staterooms with two owner suites that can be combined into a large penthouse with 180-degree views and a private balcony. The configuration of the rooms includes two queen cabins, and four regular rooms. There's also enough room for 18 crew members on board.
Party Girl is built with a steel hull and aluminum structure, with teak used for the deck. It's powered by twin MTU engines that put out 4,960 horsepower, taking it to a maximum speed of 15 knots (17 mph / 31 kph) and a cruising speed of 12 knots (14 mph / 22 kph), and a range of 6,000 nautical miles (6,905 mi / 11,112 km).
When it comes to onboard entertainment, there's a beach club, a swim platform, a jacuzzi pool, and a gym. It also has a huge selection of water toys and accessories. These include paddleboards, wakeboards, and Yamaha WaveRunners, plus Seabobs and snorkeling equipment. There are also several inflatable toys, a waterslide, and a floating water carpet.
The whole ordeal even included a fireworks show for the birthday girl, who wrote next to the video that it was the “best bday.”
This isn’t the first time Kylie has celebrated her birthday on a luxury yacht. Back in August 2019, Kylie Jenner chartered the Tranquility superyacht for her 22nd birthday, which had a price of €1.1 million (just over $1.2 million) per week to rent, plus expenses. In 2020, the 300-ft (91.4 m) luxury vessel was up for sale for $200 million. When it comes to Party Girl, the luxury yacht has a price of $490,000 per week, plus expenses. Which is exactly what you need for an “intimate” birthday bash, right?
Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and her mom Kris Jenner were among the guests, plus some of her friends. A source told E! that Kylie flew all of them in her private jet for "a very intimate and relaxing trip." Her daughter, Stormi, 4, was also a guest, as well as her partner, Travis Scott.
According to Celebrity Jets, a Twitter account that tracks celebrities' private planes, both Kylie and Kim’s jets flew to Nassau, in the Bahamas.
The luxury vessel Kylie chose for the occasion is called Party Girl and it's extremely luxurious. Built by Icon Yachts in 2013, Redman Whiteley Dixon handled the exterior design and Christiano Gatto was in charge of its elegant interior. The luxury yacht was refitted in 2019. It has a length of 205-ft (62.5 m), with a beam of 37'5 ft (11.38 m) and a draft of 12'2 ft (3.7 m). It has enough space to accommodate up to 12 guests in eight staterooms with two owner suites that can be combined into a large penthouse with 180-degree views and a private balcony. The configuration of the rooms includes two queen cabins, and four regular rooms. There's also enough room for 18 crew members on board.
Party Girl is built with a steel hull and aluminum structure, with teak used for the deck. It's powered by twin MTU engines that put out 4,960 horsepower, taking it to a maximum speed of 15 knots (17 mph / 31 kph) and a cruising speed of 12 knots (14 mph / 22 kph), and a range of 6,000 nautical miles (6,905 mi / 11,112 km).
When it comes to onboard entertainment, there's a beach club, a swim platform, a jacuzzi pool, and a gym. It also has a huge selection of water toys and accessories. These include paddleboards, wakeboards, and Yamaha WaveRunners, plus Seabobs and snorkeling equipment. There are also several inflatable toys, a waterslide, and a floating water carpet.
The whole ordeal even included a fireworks show for the birthday girl, who wrote next to the video that it was the “best bday.”
This isn’t the first time Kylie has celebrated her birthday on a luxury yacht. Back in August 2019, Kylie Jenner chartered the Tranquility superyacht for her 22nd birthday, which had a price of €1.1 million (just over $1.2 million) per week to rent, plus expenses. In 2020, the 300-ft (91.4 m) luxury vessel was up for sale for $200 million. When it comes to Party Girl, the luxury yacht has a price of $490,000 per week, plus expenses. Which is exactly what you need for an “intimate” birthday bash, right?
@kyliejenner
best bday ????????? original sound - Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian's Jet Took off near Big Whale Cay, North Andros, BS. pic.twitter.com/KJCYIOyyRc— Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) August 11, 2022
Kylie Jenner's Jet Landed near Nassau, New Providence, BS. Apx. flt. time 32 Mins. pic.twitter.com/LtNOameCT2— Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) August 11, 2022