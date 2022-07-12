For Date Night, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Took Out a Two-Tone Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s garage is worth millions, so, with all the luxury cars in there, it’s pretty difficult for them to choose their next ride. But their choice for their recent date nights was a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
Mercedes-Maybach is all the rage among celebrities because of its luxury and comfort. Famous luxury brand Maybach became a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz in late 2014, bringing more style, luxury, and comfort to their S-Class and GLS models.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also own a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. As they went out for date night twice in a row in West Hollywood, California, they wanted to feel spoiled and comfortable when traveling there, so they opted for a Maybach S-Class. Their luxurious sedan comes with a two-tone silver and black exterior and black leather seats on board. It also seems to have been fitted with aftermarket silver wheels, as you can see in the attached pictures below.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class comes in two flavors, the S 580 version, which is currently the only one available in the U.S, and a more powerful option, the S 680, which comes with a V12 under the hood.
The S 580 has a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which sends 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. It can sprint from zero to 96 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Back in 2016, Travis Scott had treated Kylie to a previous-gen Mercedes-Maybach S 600 for her 19th birthday and a vintage Rolls-Royce for her 21st, plus an exclusive black Ferrari LaFerrari. Besides these, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s garage also hosts many expensive cars, including several Ferraris, a Bugatti Chiron, and a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.
But since it would’ve added a lot more backlash to take out any of the Bugattis, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class proved to be a very sensible choice when going out.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also own a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. As they went out for date night twice in a row in West Hollywood, California, they wanted to feel spoiled and comfortable when traveling there, so they opted for a Maybach S-Class. Their luxurious sedan comes with a two-tone silver and black exterior and black leather seats on board. It also seems to have been fitted with aftermarket silver wheels, as you can see in the attached pictures below.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class comes in two flavors, the S 580 version, which is currently the only one available in the U.S, and a more powerful option, the S 680, which comes with a V12 under the hood.
The S 580 has a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which sends 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. It can sprint from zero to 96 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Back in 2016, Travis Scott had treated Kylie to a previous-gen Mercedes-Maybach S 600 for her 19th birthday and a vintage Rolls-Royce for her 21st, plus an exclusive black Ferrari LaFerrari. Besides these, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s garage also hosts many expensive cars, including several Ferraris, a Bugatti Chiron, and a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.
But since it would’ve added a lot more backlash to take out any of the Bugattis, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class proved to be a very sensible choice when going out.