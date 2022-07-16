Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s His-and-Hers Private Jets Are a Whole New Kind of Flex

The term “power couple” is often used in showbiz when two A-listers start dating and they forge a whole new brand for themselves together. Think Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner, Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, or Jay-Z and Beyonce.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, one of the hottest power couples of the moment, are stepping up the power-couple game. Matching red carpet outfits, his-and-hers jewelry, or even custom couple rides are so yesterday: these two are showing off his-and-hers private jets.
They can both afford them, of course. Kylie Jenner smoothly transitioned from reality star to “self-made” almost-billionaire makeup entrepreneur, and Travis Scott is a highly successful rapper and businessman. Together, they’re worth an estimated $665 million, though the bulk of that is Kylie’s money.
So they always travel in style, whether it’s in any of the countless expensive or rare cars that they own, or onboard their private jets – in the plural, as Kylie makes sure you know. Her latest IG posts shows a photo of herself and Travis embracing on the tarmac, with both of their private jets in sight, and a two-toned Rolls-Royce in between. That’s what you call a fancy gazillionaire sandwich! The caption reads, "you wanna take yours or mine?"
Kylie’s jet is the one the right. She bought it in early 2020 for a reported $72.8 million and it’s a fully-custom Bombardier Global 7500, the largest and longest-range business jet in the world that offers a variety of layouts that can accommodate up to 19 guests, depending on configuration.
Kylie dubbed hers Kylie Air; it a master suite, two bathrooms, a living area, a proper closet, a bar and kitchenette, and storage area. Kylie Air comes with a custom livery with pink stripes and KylieSkin on the tail, custom pink interior with neon lights, and Kylie’s name or initials in pretty much every piece of fabric there is.
Travis Scott’s private jet is also a Global 7500, though fewer details about it are known, since he doesn’t usually show it off on social media. He bought it the same year as Kylie, in 2020, for a reported $72 million, and opted for a $30,000 custom livery. It is registered to Cactus Jack Airlines.
