Kim Kardashian’s Private Jet Flies for Ten Minutes, Yet She Shares Meme About Gas Prices

The Kardashian-Jenner clan tries very hard to seem relatable. Be it by taking random trips to Walmart, visiting a car wash, or complaining about the gas prices, they almost never hit the mark and they’re often called out for how “out of touch” they are. Just like Kim is now after her ten-minute private flight.
There’s a saying that “celebrities, they’re just like us.” While that might be true for some of them, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is definitely not part of that league.
They have been famous all their lives, be it because of Robert Kardashian, who defended O.J. Simpson, or because of Caitlyn Jenner, who is an American Olympic gold-medal-winning athlete. All the sisters in the family started their own businesses and one of them is actually a billionaire (with another very, very close to reaching that status).
The latest “mishap” while trying to be relatable is Kim Kardashian posting a meme about gas prices. With her net worth estimated at $1.8 billion, Kim surely can afford to pay to fill up the tank of any car from her luxurious collection. Or her jet.
The meme, posted on her Instagram Stories, reads: "Due to the increase in gas prices, a man hanging from the passenger side of his best friend's ride is no longer a scrub, he is a man making smart financial decisions."
Kim added a crying-while-laughing emoji to her post. But people weren’t amused and called her off in a Reddit post, with a commenter going as far as commenting: “Girl you don’t think in gas prices.. you think in jet fuel prices.”
Which couldn’t be more accurate, because, just a few days ago, Kim’s private jet, a Gulfstream G650ER, had a ten-minute flight, after her return from Italy. It’s unclear whether Kim was on board at the time, with some noting that the jet only flew to its private hangar. That comes just shortly after Kylie Jenner was labeled a “climate criminal” for her 17-minute flight, instead of a 45-minute drive in one of her luxury cars.
Regardless of whether she was or not on the jet at that moment, the jet needed 546 lbs (248 kg) of jet fuel used for the short flight, according to Celeb Jets, and Kim doesn't seem to be complaining about that.
They have been famous all their lives, be it because of Robert Kardashian, who defended O.J. Simpson, or because of Caitlyn Jenner, who is an American Olympic gold-medal-winning athlete. All the sisters in the family started their own businesses and one of them is actually a billionaire (with another very, very close to reaching that status).
The latest “mishap” while trying to be relatable is Kim Kardashian posting a meme about gas prices. With her net worth estimated at $1.8 billion, Kim surely can afford to pay to fill up the tank of any car from her luxurious collection. Or her jet.
The meme, posted on her Instagram Stories, reads: "Due to the increase in gas prices, a man hanging from the passenger side of his best friend's ride is no longer a scrub, he is a man making smart financial decisions."
Kim added a crying-while-laughing emoji to her post. But people weren’t amused and called her off in a Reddit post, with a commenter going as far as commenting: “Girl you don’t think in gas prices.. you think in jet fuel prices.”
Which couldn’t be more accurate, because, just a few days ago, Kim’s private jet, a Gulfstream G650ER, had a ten-minute flight, after her return from Italy. It’s unclear whether Kim was on board at the time, with some noting that the jet only flew to its private hangar. That comes just shortly after Kylie Jenner was labeled a “climate criminal” for her 17-minute flight, instead of a 45-minute drive in one of her luxury cars.
Regardless of whether she was or not on the jet at that moment, the jet needed 546 lbs (248 kg) of jet fuel used for the short flight, according to Celeb Jets, and Kim doesn't seem to be complaining about that.
Kim Kardashian's Jet Landed in Camarillo, California, US. Apx. flt. time 10 Mins. pic.twitter.com/sHTqNg9HBh— Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 24, 2022