Kylie Jenner Is Labeled a “Climate Criminal” for Taking a 17-Minute Private Jet Trip

Over the weekend, Kylie took to her Instagram to let us all know just how poor we were by flaunting his-and-hers private jets with boyfriend Travis Scott. Just as she was being criticized for being out of touch and classless, word got out that she’d recently used her jet, Kylie Air, for a 17-minute trip from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California. That same trip could have been done by car in 45 minutes in optimal traffic conditions. Hilariously, for the return flight, she had to take a 30-minute drive by car in the opposite direction just to get to the airport.
Twitter account CelebJets, run by the same student who made headlines a while back for tracking Elon Musk’s private jet very much against Musk’s explicit wish, initially estimated that the flight would take only 3 minutes. Even at 17 minutes, it’s not much of a time-saver, if you weigh in the amount of CO2 emissions put out, people are saying on Twitter right now.
The fact that Jenner is often trying to raise awareness on social media on issues of climate change only stokes the fire. Here we are, being told to and actively trying to reduce our carbon footprint in whichever way possible, while celebrities get to preach and still keep on doing what they do. Why should we not use plastic straws or eat as much meat as we want, if celebrities get to use a ginormous private jet for a trip they could have made by car, commenters are rhetorically asking.
And Jenner’s jet is big, even if she took the trip with an entourage. Kylie Air is a Bombardier Global 7500, the largest and longest-range business jet available, offered with a series of layouts that can seat up to 19 people. It’s fully customized, too, costing Jenner a reported $72.8 million in 2020.
Kylie Jenner: full time climate criminal. These jets should never be allowed to take off. https://t.co/qOiazZnIaq— Jack MacGregor (@JMacR) July 17, 2022
i know kylie jenner thinks that her wealth will protect her children from climate change and it's possible she's right but if there's no one left to sell drinks at coachella you're not going to have a very fun time— zoë ????? (@zoenone0none) July 19, 2022
Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15 minute trips in her private jet. I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second hand, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights.— Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) July 18, 2022