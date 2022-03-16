Kylie Jenner Shares Look at $72 Million Private Jet, Takes 6-Week-Old Son on First Flight

Kylie Jenner is the proud owner of a private jet, so her family gets to enjoy it firsthand. Especially Wolf, her six-weeks-old newborn son, who just had his first private jet flight. He, his mother, and his sister flew to Palm Springs, California.
The beauty mogul gave us a glimpse of her Bombardier Global 7500 jet as she was heading off to Palm Springs, California, to have some family vacation time. Kylie, mother of two, shared a look at her private pink-and-white private jet before boarding in Los Angeles.
She also took her two children with her, Stormi Webster, and her newborn son, Wolf Jacques Webster, whom she welcomed merely six weeks ago, and who was ready for his first flight. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares her two children with rapper Travis Scott.
Kylie’s fortune grew to almost billionaire status thanks to her beauty products. Forbes declared her the world’s youngest billionaire, then took it back when they revealed they don’t think her net worth actually is what she claimed. Despite that, she is still worth around $700 million, which allows her and Travis Scott to live more than comfortably.
And, among her possessions, there’s also a private jet, a Bombardier Global 7500 with a pink stripe and her name on it.
A black Cadillac Escalade ESV sat outside the aircraft, while Kylie took a short video that she shared on her Instagram Stories from inside her custom-made Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a bubblegum pink interior.
The Global 7500 is the world’s largest and longest-range business jet, and it couldn’t be more luxurious and comfortable. Powered by GE Passport engines, it has a range of 7,700 Nmi (14,260 km) and a top speed of 0.925 Mach (982 kph).
On board, there are four living spaces, and the jet comes with its own full-size kitchen. The aircraft has enough space for up to 19 passengers, depending on configuration, which will allow Kylie and her family to enjoy the flight. And, given the fact that the jet is also very quiet, baby Wolf’s first flight ever was probably a success.
She also took her two children with her, Stormi Webster, and her newborn son, Wolf Jacques Webster, whom she welcomed merely six weeks ago, and who was ready for his first flight. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares her two children with rapper Travis Scott.
Kylie’s fortune grew to almost billionaire status thanks to her beauty products. Forbes declared her the world’s youngest billionaire, then took it back when they revealed they don’t think her net worth actually is what she claimed. Despite that, she is still worth around $700 million, which allows her and Travis Scott to live more than comfortably.
And, among her possessions, there’s also a private jet, a Bombardier Global 7500 with a pink stripe and her name on it.
A black Cadillac Escalade ESV sat outside the aircraft, while Kylie took a short video that she shared on her Instagram Stories from inside her custom-made Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a bubblegum pink interior.
The Global 7500 is the world’s largest and longest-range business jet, and it couldn’t be more luxurious and comfortable. Powered by GE Passport engines, it has a range of 7,700 Nmi (14,260 km) and a top speed of 0.925 Mach (982 kph).
On board, there are four living spaces, and the jet comes with its own full-size kitchen. The aircraft has enough space for up to 19 passengers, depending on configuration, which will allow Kylie and her family to enjoy the flight. And, given the fact that the jet is also very quiet, baby Wolf’s first flight ever was probably a success.