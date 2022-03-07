The Insanely Customized BMW M3 E30 Travis Scott Used for His Music Video “JACKBOYS”

Travis Scott, just like many other rappers, loves to catch everyone’s eyes with spectacular rides, but this BMW M3 E30 was a scene-stealer and it was heavily customized for his album, JACKBOYS.
JACKBOYS was a fan-favorite album from the rapper, which is a collaboration with JackBoys and released under Travis Scott’s own record label, Cactus Jack Records. And there’s a same-titled song, with a music video, that includes a heavily customized BMW M3 E30, specifically for the album.
The car got rally lights, new wheels (although the original tires remain), and a Japanese-inspired light blue exterior paint, plus a beige-and-brown combo on the hood, which also features the record label logo. There is even what should look like an angel on top. The M3x has Cactus Jack written all over it in Russian and English on the rear fender, with Scott's birth year on the side, saying "Since 1991."
The classic-coupe-turned-rally-car is Scott’s ride in the music video, and it’s definitely the most remarking piece in the short movie. Scott's manager reportedly purchased the rare model, an incredibly well-maintained Alpine White over Cardinal Red M3, for $250k. Besides this music video, the vehicle appears in other singles from the album.
The German brand put a 2.3-liter L4 engine under the hood of the M3 E30, sending resources to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. The power unit delivers 197 horsepower (200 ps) at 6,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 177 lb-ft (4,600 rpm). Those are enough to make the car sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 6.7 seconds, with a top speed of 146 mph (235 kph).
For the project, the rapper worked with West Coast Customs, the famous auto shop behind the MTV show Pimp My Ride and an obvious choice for celebrities. The auto shop just gave a throwback to the work, which seems to be among its favorites.
The music video lasts for almost nine minutes and includes several other vehicles, both modern and classic. The modern fleet comprises a Lamborghini Urus, a 2019 Bentley Continental GTC, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Tesla Cyberquad, and a Cybertruck rendition.
The new combines with the old in Scott’s music video. We can also see a 2002 Acura NSX, several Fords, like the Crown Victoria, Explorer Sport Trac, F-Series, a 2006 Infiniti M, a 1993 Mazda RX-7, a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX, a Nissan 370Z, and a couple of Toyotas, the MR2 and Supra Mk IV.
