Alicia Keys Turns 41, Has Lavish Birthday Celebration on Private Jet

Alicia Keys has just celebrated her 41st birthday, and she did it in style, as she should. In a series of videos on Instagram, the singer-songwriter started her birthday celebration on a private jet.
About a month ago, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys’ husband, gave us quite a tour of a Bombardier Global 7500 private jet as he was dancing to Rick Ross’ latest album. The short video on social media could’ve been as well a Bombardier ad, because you could see all the amenities on board.
Now, it’s Alicia Keys’ turn to take a leaf out of her husband’s book, and show us the good life. The couple, who brings in a $300 million net worth, could be the face of living lavishly, because they are.
On one hand, their garage fits a lot of supercars, and several limited-edition Ferraris. And, since we’re talking about their garage, their whole house is a portrayal of richness, which is said to be the inspiration behind Tony Stark’s bachelor pad in Iron Man.
On the other hand, their lifestyle includes a lot of fun adventures, and a lot of time spent on private jets, just like this instance. On January 25, Alicia Keys turned 41 years old, and she celebrated in style, at high altitude.
Surrounded by her husband and close friends, the “No One” singer-songwriter started the party on a private jet, where they danced, had drinks and lots of fun.
In one video shared by Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys also gives us a tour of the private jet, which seems longer and more stylish than usual. The couple does own the jet, they didn’t share any information on it.
The tour started in what seemed to be the master bedroom at the rear end of the jet, which had a full-sized bed. They started walking towards the main area, passing by several individual rooms with separate seats. The main area included two three-seat couches and several individual seats, covered with what seems to be blue leather.
Later, Swizz Beatz revealed they’ve had “no sleep for 48 hrs” as they partied, and shared a picture of themselves chilling on board the jet. That’s quite a celebration.
