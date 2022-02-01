After Months Out of the Spotlight, Travis Scott Drives Around in His Ferrari SF90 Stradale

When you’re dating a Kardashian, you must have your car collection on point. That’s why Travis Scott can also pride himself on a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which he drove around Los Angeles for the first time in months.
For the last few months, Travis Scott was a persona non grata after the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival, where eight people were killed in a stampede during Scott’s set. His name is currently on several lawsuits, and both he and his partner, Kylie Jenner, have been laying low since the tragedy. But now Scott has been seen out in public for the first time in a long time.
The rapper was out and about in Los Angeles, California, behind the wheel of his neon green Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and security followed him around during his joy ride.
Travis Scott has a big car collection, and that may be a requirement when you’re dating a Kardashian/Jenner. In fact, the rapper has so many cars he doesn’t even remember them all.
But he does remember his neon green Ferrari SF90 Stradale, because it’s the Italian brand’s first PHEV hypercar, and it’s as beautiful as it’s powerful. Under its hood, there is the company's 4.0-liter V8 which is working alongside three electric motors. The twin-turbocharged engine puts out 769 horsepower, while the three electric motors add another 217 horsepower, taking it to a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps).
According to the Maranello-based brand, the SF90 Stradale can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 2.5 seconds. Of course, the performance doesn’t come cheap, as it has a starting price of over $500,000 (€427,200).
Besides the SF90 Stradale, in Travis Scott’s garage, you can also find a Ferrari 488 and a LaFerrari, which you can check out in our gallery. He also previously bought a black LaFerrari for Kylie Jenner, so they can match cars.
