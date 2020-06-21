Ford Mustang With “Speed Hunter” Sticker Speeds and Crashes, Cops Are Not Amused

5 Uber Shed 2 Is What Happens When You Build a House Around Your Car Collection

3 Give Your Car the 5-Star Treatment at This New, Awesome Motoring Club

2 $60 Million Mansion on Billionaire’s Row Comes With 12-Car Gallery, Dinosaur

1 A Giant Car-Free City Is Being Built in Shenzhen, China

More on this:

Travis Scott Drops $23.5M in Cash on LA Mansion With Auto Gallery on the Roof

The latest in high-end real estate is the so-called resort-style mansion / complex, offering everything a potential owner could want in life without having to ever leave the premises. 17 photos



That’s a way of putting it, because there’s nothing frugal about this mansion: the sloping, stunning and massive Los Angeles estate we



Scott, like many young celebrities, has a taste for expensive rides. The more the better, based on his posts on social media – so this incredible new home should come to meet his need for extra storage space.



The mansion, situated in a cul-de-sac in the exclusive Brentwood community, also has a 15-people movie theater, a sauna and gym, a 650-bottle wine cellar and dedicated tasting room, infinity pool, two master suites (and five other bedrooms), a total of 11 bathrooms, water and air purification systems, and is packed with art pieces. A walk-through video is available at the bottom of the page, and together with the gallery above, should offer you a decent look at this beautiful and huge property.



According to records obtained by



View this post on Instagram Get a tour of 12255 Sky Lane with @marcyroth. A post shared by Robb Report (@robbreport) on May 11, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT This includes everything from movie theater to spa, wine cellar, entertainment rooms, gym, to professional-grade kitchen (sometimes in the plural), and sometimes even a choice between auto gallery, car museum or a packed garage. Rapper Travis Scott is the latest celebrity to grab a piece of real estate that has a little bit of everything.That’s a way of putting it, because there’s nothing frugal about this mansion: the sloping, stunning and massive Los Angeles estate we discussed in May this year. Built in 2019 by De Loren & Associates and listed with Douglas Elliman, it has 16,700 square feet (1,551 square meters) of interior space and more than 10,000 square feet (929 square meters) of exterior space, and yes, a 20-car auto gallery on the roof and an underground parking for six more vehicles.Scott, like many young celebrities, has a taste for expensive rides. The more the better, based on his posts on social media – so this incredible new home should come to meet his need for extra storage space.The mansion, situated in a cul-de-sac in the exclusive Brentwood community, also has a 15-people movie theater, a sauna and gym, a 650-bottle wine cellar and dedicated tasting room, infinity pool, two master suites (and five other bedrooms), a total of 11 bathrooms, water and air purification systems, and is packed with art pieces. A walk-through video is available at the bottom of the page, and together with the gallery above, should offer you a decent look at this beautiful and huge property.According to records obtained by Dirt.com , Scott paid fully in cash for the mansion: $23.5 million, down from the $29,995,000 asking price (and a deal compared to the $42 million asking price it was listed at last year). A transaction with over $23 million in cash, now that’s a sight to behold – or imagine, in the case of us regular mortals.