On Board Necker Belle, Sir Richard Branson’s Luxury Sailing Catamaran

The British billionaire loves exploring the world’s oceans but, somewhat paradoxically, he is one of the few filthy rich men (and women) to not own a yacht, whether of the super- or the mega- variety. Branson did own a boat until the second half of 2018 and, as it so happens, it was a record-breaking catamaran, which explains why he didn’t get another one after he sold it.
That boat was known as Necker Belle and, prior to his acquisition in 2008, Lady Barbaretta or Lady B. At the time it was completed in 2003, it was the largest performance sailing catamaran in the world and, to this day, it remains one of the few luxurious sail-assisted cats out there. It is spacious, it is impressive and capable of outstanding performance. Under Branson’s ownership, it also offered the very rare experience of flying by plane underwater – yes, you read that right.
Necker Belle was constructed in Cherbourg, France in 2003, on a naval architecture by Chenus Presles & Associates. Branson bought it in 2008 for a reported £5.3 million ($7.1 million at the current exchange rate) and had it go for a full refit. After two years, and with Azzura Marine handling the interior design, Lady Barbaretta emerged as Necker Belle, a name Branson chose to match the name of his private island in the British Virgin Isles, Necker Island.
submersible named Necker Nymph. Necker Nymph was the first-of-its-kind underwater plane, lighter than a conventional submarine but still able to seat three people looking to explore the ocean at 130 feet (40 meters) under, for up to one hour. Developed by Hawkes Ocean Technologies, the Nymph, officially called DeepFlight Merlin, uses downward pressure on the wings to “fly” to deeper depths, instead of the weighted tanks conventional submarines use to sink lower.
In 2010, when the duo made their debut on the charter market, a week’s worth of rent for the Necker Belle was $88,000, including the full crew, while an additional $25,000 got you the Nymph.
The catamaran offers accommodation for up to 10 guests across four cabins, with the fourth added during the refit, and a crew of six. With a total length of 32 meters (105 feet) and a beam of 14 meters (46 feet), it offers ample space for entertaining and socializing: Branson once said that he had settled on a twin-hull vessel because it was more stable and less claustrophobic than a single hull. He wanted the perfect space for entertaining, and he got it.
Necker Belle has both outdoor and indoor dining, several lounge areas, a bar and its own wine cellar, open-air cinema, a beach club with a dive board, and a wide range of water toys, besides the Nymph sub: water-skis, scuba gear, paddleboards, wakeboards, dinghies, inflatable towables, and snorkeling gear.
Branson sold the cat in 2018 and, as per his own words, hasn’t even considered replacing it since. The listing asked for $2.5 million, but he reportedly got around $3 million for it. The new owner is anonymous but whoever they are, they’re still offering it up for charter – now under the name Bella Vita.
