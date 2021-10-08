5 If You’re Yelling at Kylie Jenner for Buying a Chiron, You’re Probably Jealous

When She's Not Driving Cars From $5 Million Collection, Kylie Jenner Gets a Tractor Ride

Kylie Jenner may be worth $700 million, but she showed her followers she can enjoy life’s simple pleasures, like taking her daughter on a tractor ride to a pumpkin patch. 6 photos



The two took a tractor ride, which Kylie showed us on her Instagram Stories (you can check the snaps in the gallery). On what seems to be a tradition for the famous family, they sat in the back and enjoyed the ride on a patchy road flanked by sunflowers.



She also snapped a few pics of the little one on the ride, who isn’t that used to countryside living. Just a couple of months ago, her father, rapper Travis Scott gave the three-year-old



Now you might wonder, what is so peculiar about this? We all know that the Jenner-Kardashian family loves splashing on extravagant things, and, together, they have quite an impressive net worth. Oh, and they are obsessed with cars.



Kylie Jenner, 24, has an extensive collection that is worth around $5 million. Her boyfriend, Travis Scott, 30, also owns some cool vehicles himself, and shared in an interview he can’t even name all the cars he owns.



In her day-to-day life, Kylie Jenner drives Ferraris, Lamborghinis, or Mercedes models. In her garage, she has a Mercedes- AMG G 63, a Lamborghini Aventador, and a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Ferrari 488 Spider, and a 458 Italia. The crown jewel of her expensive rides is a



