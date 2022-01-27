Elon Musk Offers Student $5,000 to Shut Down Twitter Account Tracking His Private Jet

ADS

The information posted by the @ElonJet account is regarded as a security issue by @elonmusk himself.



Please, if you care anything about Elon and his family's safety as well as their peace of mind, the least you can do is to unfollow @ElonJet and avoid engaging with its tweets. https://t.co/LwXzS14Gdy — ALEX (@ajtourville) January 18, 2022

Yeah there is I was talking to Elon about it, but I believe it’s a lot of work. Also got a offer to take the account down but not enough for the amount of work and time I’ve put into it. — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) January 18, 2022

While ElonJet hasn't come down but I have warned of it. We need to remember to keep our boundaries if we don't it may have to come down or may forcibly be taken down. ElonJet was started to track business moves not to have people ambush Elon at airports. — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) January 3, 2022