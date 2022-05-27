When You’re as Rich as the Kardashians, Going to the Car Wash Is “Like Disneyland”

The Kardashian family, including the Jenner sisters, are among the most successful celebrities of the moment. Worth billions collectively, the reality stars have spun their original 15 minutes in the spotlight into a huge franchise, which now includes assorted merchandise.
The bottom line is that the Kardashians and the Jenners are filthy rich. If a look at their respective car collections didn’t send this message across, this will: they are so rich that mundane tasks like filling up at the gas station or taking the car for a wash feel like trips to Disneyland. That’s not even an exaggeration; it’s how matriach slash momager Kris Jenner described the experience at a car wash drive-through.
The Kardashians have a new reality series now on Hulu, one which presumably differs from the original one on E! in that it’s more authentic. So what does a day in the life of a Kardashian looks like, authentically? For Kris and Kylie Jenner, it recently meant going on an adventure... by doing “normal” stuff like grocery shopping, filling up the tank, and washing Kylie’s Mercedes G-Wagen. Seriously.
The mother-daughter duo went bonding over their shared lack of experience in running errands like us non-famous, non-multi-millionaire folk do. So, when they did, lots of “ooohs” and “aaahs” ensued, culminating with Kris’ proclamation that the car wash was “like going to Disneyland,” a “tourist attraction” and “the best 12 bucks [she’s] ever spent.”
You can see all that in the video below. Kris and Kylie first went shopping at the supermarket, and then stopped at the gas station. They almost forgot to turn off the engine, which prompted Kris to declare that “at least we didn’t blow up, so that’s good.” That’s always a good thing, we reckon.
The highlight of the trip was the car wash experience, without a doubt. Kris seemingly never went through a car wash drive-through and was giddy from start to finish, while Kylie found the “rainbow” colors a true tourist attraction. They concluded that they must bring the kids for such an experience, too.
Here’s how a couple of very rich people feel about one thing you’re probably sick of doing on the regular.
The Kardashians have a new reality series now on Hulu, one which presumably differs from the original one on E! in that it’s more authentic. So what does a day in the life of a Kardashian looks like, authentically? For Kris and Kylie Jenner, it recently meant going on an adventure... by doing “normal” stuff like grocery shopping, filling up the tank, and washing Kylie’s Mercedes G-Wagen. Seriously.
The mother-daughter duo went bonding over their shared lack of experience in running errands like us non-famous, non-multi-millionaire folk do. So, when they did, lots of “ooohs” and “aaahs” ensued, culminating with Kris’ proclamation that the car wash was “like going to Disneyland,” a “tourist attraction” and “the best 12 bucks [she’s] ever spent.”
You can see all that in the video below. Kris and Kylie first went shopping at the supermarket, and then stopped at the gas station. They almost forgot to turn off the engine, which prompted Kris to declare that “at least we didn’t blow up, so that’s good.” That’s always a good thing, we reckon.
The highlight of the trip was the car wash experience, without a doubt. Kris seemingly never went through a car wash drive-through and was giddy from start to finish, while Kylie found the “rainbow” colors a true tourist attraction. They concluded that they must bring the kids for such an experience, too.
Here’s how a couple of very rich people feel about one thing you’re probably sick of doing on the regular.