Kylie Jenner Reminds Everyone She Has a $3 Million Bugatti, Says “She's Cozy”

In March 2019, Forbes declared Kylie Jenner was the youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics. Not long after, she celebrated the fact with a $3 million Bugatti Chiron.
The next year, Forbes took back her claims that Kylie was ever a billionaire and accused her of inflating her worth. But her $3 million Bugatti remained in her garage to this day.
Kylie Jenner splurged on the Bugatti Chiron in October 2019 and quickly took it to social media to show it off. But she didn’t receive the praise she was expecting, instead, she received a huge backlash from her followers. People were aghast that she would spend so much money (that she earned) on a means of transportation and called her out, saying that are people dying of hunger out there.
The criticism was so bad that it made her, a Kardashian-Jenner, delete the video from her social media. The model was a Bugatti Chiron with a two-tone black and white exterior and bright orange interior, but she is rarely seen driving it.
But her new Instagram Stories posted on June 18 reminded everyone she still has it: carefully covered in her garage. She added a picture late at night with a glimpse at the expensive sports car, covered with a tarp, adding: “She’s cozy.”
The Bugatti Chiron is a monster on wheels, put in motion by a mammoth 32-injectors, quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W16, which delivers no less than 1480 horsepower (1500 ps) and a maximum torque of 1180 lb-ft (1600 Nm) to all wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
The Chiron is also one of the fastest cars in the world, with Bugatti claiming that it is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 2.3 seconds and has a top speed of 261 mph (420 kph). The speed and performance aren’t all about Bugatti, which offers only the finest materials on the inside, making it a ride fit for a king. Or a Kardashian.
And, despite all the other expensive models in Kylie’s $10+ million garage, the Chiron is the one that elicits the most outrage.
Kylie Jenner splurged on the Bugatti Chiron in October 2019 and quickly took it to social media to show it off. But she didn’t receive the praise she was expecting, instead, she received a huge backlash from her followers. People were aghast that she would spend so much money (that she earned) on a means of transportation and called her out, saying that are people dying of hunger out there.
The criticism was so bad that it made her, a Kardashian-Jenner, delete the video from her social media. The model was a Bugatti Chiron with a two-tone black and white exterior and bright orange interior, but she is rarely seen driving it.
But her new Instagram Stories posted on June 18 reminded everyone she still has it: carefully covered in her garage. She added a picture late at night with a glimpse at the expensive sports car, covered with a tarp, adding: “She’s cozy.”
The Bugatti Chiron is a monster on wheels, put in motion by a mammoth 32-injectors, quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W16, which delivers no less than 1480 horsepower (1500 ps) and a maximum torque of 1180 lb-ft (1600 Nm) to all wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
The Chiron is also one of the fastest cars in the world, with Bugatti claiming that it is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 2.3 seconds and has a top speed of 261 mph (420 kph). The speed and performance aren’t all about Bugatti, which offers only the finest materials on the inside, making it a ride fit for a king. Or a Kardashian.
And, despite all the other expensive models in Kylie’s $10+ million garage, the Chiron is the one that elicits the most outrage.