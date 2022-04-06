Kylie and Kendall Jenner Get Special, Custom Flowery Truck to Launch Their Cosmetic Line

Kylie and Kendall Jenner, from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, have just launched a new line of cosmetics, Kendall x Kylie, and they promoted it with a custom, flowery van from West Coast Customs.
Since the Kardashian-Jenner blood is running through their veins, both Kylie and Kendall are big car fans. While Kylie opts for expensive (and sometimes limited-edition) vehicles, Kendall is that fun, but different relative who has the most diverse collection, including vintage convertibles and even a classic pickup truck.
Kendall’s main job is modeling, but Kylie grew her immense fortune when she started her own cosmetics line. And it almost got her to billionaire status, but Forbes took it back when they analyzed her actual net worth.
Now, the two sisters have just created their second makeup collection, Kendall x Kylie 2.0, which launched on April 6. For this reason, the famous sisters contacted famous auto shop West Coast Customs and asked them to customize the perfect truck to promote their business.
Called “Kylie Truck,” it is light purple and has a flowery wrap all over it, which is the theme and color palette of the collection. The license plate even reads “Lip Kit,” with a purple heart emoji in the middle, and there is Kylie's name on the radiator grille.
On one side of the truck, there’s a picture of the two famous sisters, and, as if the truck wasn’t flowery enough, on the front and rear ends, there are even more plastic flowers in different shades of purple, pink, and beige.
Kylie reposted the pictures and shared that the truck is at The Grove Los Angeles to celebrate the launch.
The vehicle, which is based on a Ford F-59 stripped chassis, has been present at a lot of Kylie’s launches, ever since 2017. And it has seen several wraps over the years, that matched each of her collections. Now it has gone purple and flowery, which is the perfect spring theme.
