Kylie Jenner Treats Fans to Journey to the Met Gala, Including the Trip on Her Private Jet

The Met Gala, one of the most prestigious events of the year for celebrities, took place on May 2 in New York. Kylie Jenner was also in attendance and posted a video with all the preparations leading up to the gala, including her trip in her private jet.
The Kardashians got an invitation again to the distinguished Anna Wintour-organized fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the Met Gala. The reality stars are already veterans when it comes to the event (except Khloe, who attended for the first time) and they all had their particular styles. But when you’re attending a gala where the tickets start at $35,000, with tables having a price tag between $200,000 and $300,000, there’s a lot of preparation involved.
The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, Kylie, shared a nine-minute video where you can see the entire process, from the first fitting of the dress to the trip there via her private jet and the arrival on the red carpet.
The beginning of the video gives us a small glimpse of Kylie’s driveway outside her house in Calabasas, California, where we can see a dark grey Lamborghini Urus and a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan. A few seconds later, we see the women hop in a Cadillac Escalade ESV, filled with their luggage, on their way to the airport. Kylie’s jet, a Bombardier Global 7500, was waiting for them in a private hangar. The long-range business jet comes with a pink stripe and Kylie’s name on it.
This time, Kylie treated us to a look at the interior as well, as she was joined by her eldest child, Stormi, Khloe Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble. At some point, her son also shows up in the video, wearing a pair of Air Jordan sneakers, created in collaboration with his dad, Travis Scott. She did not show his face though, nor reveal his new name (she announced a few months ago they didn't think Wolf fitted him anymore).
The Global 7500 is powered by GE Passport engines, it has a range of 7,700 Nmi (14,260 km) and a top speed of 0.925 Mach (982 kph). Onboard, we could see the luxurious beige leather seats that bore Kylie’s initials on the headrests, a large TV, and the fact that the walls are also painted pink. Kylie also shares a short video from the jet’s bathroom, which has a big mirror and seems quite spacious.
From what we could see, the main cabin included only four seats, but onboard there are four living spaces, and the Global 7500 can seat up to 19 passengers.
The other three sisters, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian were not on the same jet as Kylie, and probably hitched a ride in Kim’s own airplane, a Gulfstream G650ER.
