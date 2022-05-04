Former NASA Engineer Mark Rober Flaunted Jacob & Co Astronomia Timepiece at the Met Gala

This year’s Met Gala’s theme was Gilded Glamour, taking inspiration from New York’s Gilded Age. Because of that, former NASA and Apple engineer Mark Robber decided it was the perfect time to accessorize his suit with a Jacob & Co timepiece, the Astronomia Sky Tourbillon.
Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer who worked for 9 years with the agency, but now he's a full-time YouTuber. With 21.5 million subscribers, Rober’s most popular recent video is where he created a complicated obstacle for squirrels.
The former NASA engineer also got an invitation to the prestigious New York fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the Met Gala. The Anna Wintour-organized event is invite-only, and tickets start at $35,000, while tables can be from around $200,000 to $300,000. This means that all the attendees have to carefully put together their attire and look their best.
With his outfit, Rober didn’t put much thought into this year’s theme (yes, yes, he did have a velvet jacket, so we’ll let it slide), but he accessorized with a Jacob & Co Astronomia Sky Tourbillion timepiece.
The Astronomia Sky Platinum, which is a limited-edition series of only 18 pieces, is one of the most complex watches from the luxury watchmaker's Astronomia series.
The exclusive timepiece comes in platinum and includes a Jacob-Cut 1-carat perfectly round diamond with 288 facets. The movement of the watch is shown by a series of four arms, which carry the gravitational triple-axis tourbillon. Creating the most outstanding spectacle, the four arms move to indicate different parameters.
Perfectly calculated to counterweigh one another, a full rotation on the first axis takes 60 seconds, which is a nod to the traditional single-axis tourbillon. The second axis takes five minutes to complete a full rotation, while the third axis shows the four arms rotating around the whole platform of the Astronomia Sky every twenty minutes. At the center of the movement, there is a hand-engraved globe that rotates in 24 hours, indicating the night and day. Behind the four rotations, there’s a celestial panorama, a sidereal display, a zodiac sign, and a vertical month display.
Jacob & Co was founded in 1986 in New York and the Astronomia Sky Tourbillion is as glamorous as it gets, with an estimated price of $750,000.
